problem of registering as a seller

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Hi,

I have tried many times to register as a seller

but I never receive any code from my mobile. (no matter i click "Resend" nor i do the register procedure once again nor i do it next day)

what should i do?


Thanks

 
ericcheungtakyu:

Hi,

I have tried many times to register as a seller

but I never receive any code from my mobile. (no matter i click "Resend" nor i do the register procedure once again nor i do it next day)

what should i do?


Thanks

Have you send a message to online service?.. It worked for me.. It takes a while for them to answer but it is worth it

 
Carlos Fuster:

Have you send a message to online service?.. It worked for me.. It takes a while for them to answer but it is worth it

where could I find this?

 
Carlos Fuster:

Have you send a message to online service?.. It worked for me.. It takes a while for them to answer but it is worth it

do you mean the "service desk" ?

 
ericcheungtakyu:

do you mean the "service desk" ?

Yes 

 

I registered on 11 Nov 2018 but my account has not been approved yet. I have also submitted the documentation according to the instructions.



please help me
 
Carlos Fuster:

Yes 

the service desk asked me to ask in forum.........

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