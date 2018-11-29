problem of registering as a seller
Hi,
I have tried many times to register as a seller
but I never receive any code from my mobile. (no matter i click "Resend" nor i do the register procedure once again nor i do it next day)
what should i do?
Thanks
Have you send a message to online service?.. It worked for me.. It takes a while for them to answer but it is worth it
Have you send a message to online service?.. It worked for me.. It takes a while for them to answer but it is worth it
where could I find this?
Have you send a message to online service?.. It worked for me.. It takes a while for them to answer but it is worth it
do you mean the "service desk" ?
do you mean the "service desk" ?
Yes
Yes
the service desk asked me to ask in forum.........
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Hi,
I have tried many times to register as a seller
but I never receive any code from my mobile. (no matter i click "Resend" nor i do the register procedure once again nor i do it next day)
what should i do?
Thanks