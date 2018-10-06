Record on the Market - page 29
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's out.
Bought.
Checked it out on Sunday,
Everything's fine. Five stars at once.
And all this in 1 day of product existence.
It's been put up.
Bought.
Checked it out on Sunday,
Everything's fine. Five stars at once.
And all this in 1 day of the product's existence.
I've seen this before, even before marketplace automation. Real customers rarely leave reviews.
I've seen this before, even before the automation of the marketplace. Real customers rarely leave feedback.
Yes, my personal observation is that 1 in 10 customers leave a review or so.
more often when people ask you for help and you ask them to leave a review - 1 out of 5 or so leave a review
That's what I'm saying.
The turnover is insane.
That's what I'm saying.
the markup is insane.
Maybe the customers were already there and were waiting for the Market
It's out.
Bought.
Checked it out on Sunday,
Everything's fine. Five stars at once.
And all this in the 1 day of the product's existence.
Seems to be the result of this one:
Tag Konow:
1. Initially, there was an imbalance between supply and demand. Even before the removal of strict moderation. Moderation held back supply, which for the most part was motivated not by a desire for creative self-realisation, but by a desire for easy profits. In other words, the hypertrophied nature of the proposal was a symptom of creative impotence, weighed down by the desire to easily "make dough" rather than the pressure of inspiration and innovative ideas...
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It is unlikely that amidst the rubbish and decadence there will be a widespread pursuit of excellence. Market seems to be in vital need of control. If control doesn't pay off, then it's time to impose conditions that will stop littering and misbehaving sellers. Otherwise, a step degradation and a road to nowhere.
The process of programme development and sophistication can begin, but under different conditions. These conditions must first be created. The situation is different now. (That was the mistake of my first opinion).
That's what I'm saying.
the cheating is insane.
and in freelancing there is also cheating as a developer, and for top sellers the cheating is often visible, i suspect in order to have a high profile ranking.
i also see sellers with a great number of sales and even freelance jobs, but if you look at their posts on the forum they are not even talking about MQL programming skills
Maybe customers have already been there and were waiting for it to be posted on the Market
A product is posted, a week later it has 6-8 reviews and all at 5.
Maybe the buyers were already waiting. :-)
and in freelancing there is a lot of buildup as developers, and top sellers often look at this kind of buildup, I suspect in order to get a high rating on their profile
i have sellers with a great number of sales and even freelance jobs, but if you look at their messages on the forum they are not even talking about MQL programming skills
I've met sellers who only sell what they order in freelance. Well now a lot of people order robots "for the market" in freelancing
It looks like this, the result of this:
Re-tag Konow:
1. Initially, there was an imbalance between supply and demand. Even before the removal of strict moderation. Moderation held back supply, which for the most part was motivated not by a desire for creative self-realisation, but by a desire for easy profits. In other words, the hypertrophied nature of the proposal was a symptom of creative impotence, weighed down by the desire to easily "make dough" rather than the pressure of inspiration and innovative ideas...
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It is unlikely that amidst the rubbish and decadence there will be a widespread pursuit of excellence. Market seems to be in vital need of control. If control doesn't pay off, then it's time to impose conditions that will stop littering and misbehaving sellers. Otherwise, a step degradation and a road to nowhere.
The process of programme development and sophistication can begin, but under different conditions. These conditions must first be created. The situation is different now. (That was the mistake of my first opinion).
Here, while you are busy improving it, time is running out.
And then you see that the market is already full of them :-).
You're busy perfecting things, and time is running out.
One look and the marketplace is already full of them :-).
I know you as someone who strives to create quality products. You are an example of a serious seller. Your stars and rating are well-deserved.
But it seems that certain conditions can arise in the Marketplace that will make everything worthless. Rating, stars and reviews can become an empty sound to buyers. A process similar to the depreciation of money in a crisis.