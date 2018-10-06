Record on the Market - page 41
Of all my clients, and I have more than one or two, they all say the same thing: "As long as the robot trades, everything is fine, as soon as I get my hands on it, it's all over".
You see, in most cases you need a full automatic. If a man can trade with his hands, he does not need any interaction, and if he can't trade, even the most sophisticated semi-automatic will not help him.
Not everything. A person cannot trade with his hands for a long time, he gets tired, his greed or nerves do not hold out and he begins to make mistakes.
And it is almost impossible to formalize manual trading to create a robot.
In half an hour we will see important news from the USA. Let your robot guess where the USD will go :)
Then there is no future for algotrading. Only the infinite present.
By the way, have you ever thought that clients and sellers are somehow similar? That is, you are attracted to clients who have a similar point of view to yours. So you think everyone thinks the same. But if I were your client, I'd ask you to add functions and options to my Expert Advisor. Statistics, risk management settings, messages on market events, etc. If you didn't provide this, I would leave to find another vendor. You judge the world based on your outlook. But don't forget that the world is wider and more diverse.
Also, your reasoning is all the time fixated on profits from the Market. But the secret is to take your mind off of thinking about profits from the Market in order to start evolving.
"But why develop if you need to make a profit from the Market" you say?
Now, your market event will come out and if you think that interest rates will rise (of course they will), how many pips and in which direction the EURUSD price will go.
If you can't identify it, how will the robot be able to guess it?
The job of the robot is to inform and guess. It may even give you a piece of advice. If I had such a robot, I would be glad.
In short, the product level attracts consumers of the same level. The lower the level of products, the lower the level of consumers. By putting out low quality products, you can gather a crowd of unscrupulous consumers around you, get used to them and think the whole world is like that. But it is not. The higher level consumers simply walk away and are not seen. And they have demand too...
If a product has not been downloaded for a specific period of time, e.g. 1 year
We remove it from the marketplace
Who checks products for blatant cheating of users now?
There's a fresh product in the top of the MT5 EAs. If you run it on EURUSD, it's a grail.
But if you create a custom symbol with another name but with the same quote as EURUSD, it is not a grail at all...
I suspect that the code contains the periods of trend / flat quotes of the pair, and it's called using the clever word "machine learning" ... They promise updates every month :)
If you don't mind, send me a message about this product, it's interesting to watch it
Thanks in advance!
Thanks again, and a special THANK YOU@fxsaber for theSymbol library. Within 10 minutes I had written a code to "shift" EURUSD by 2592000 seconds = 1 month ago, the test results for a year, well, this EA is not like that on TF H1
and here it is shifted by one month:
in the tester the contents of the order comment field is different, apparently the position holding time is encoded there