For Peter.
Vladimir is very much right. You should publish several products yourself, and then no one will kick you for a purely theoretical approach. And you will also understand a lot yourself, what you should and should not write here.
Please spend some effort on your products, and then we will all be glad to listen carefully to your opinion.
Thanks for the advice.
Alas, this thread was created because grail clamping has exceeded all acceptable limits.
who exceeded the limits? why did it exceed the limits? who decides?
it seems to me that it is like with Taras's signal - envy and greed
If a man can not keep up with the train and jump even into the last carriage, he begins to whine like an old granny outside the door...
Peter, I am not talking to you personally, don't think anything bad.
And if anyone has exceeded something, you can create your own site and be the only super-duper there
Then what are we discussing here? What's this all about?
So there's nothing wrong with the Market.
There's always something to discuss, someone's signal profitability is too high, someone's products don't come out of the top, someone wants to be a Market moderator and have only his super EAs stay there.
There is always something to discuss here, someone's signal profitability is too high, someone's products do not come out of the top, someone wants to be a Market moderator and have only his super-advisors there.
I see. I don't want to lead the chattering crowd.
Thanks for your attention, I'll leave)).
Of course, it's a joke. A lot of interesting thoughts have been expressed here by various people. I stand by my opinion. I will finish and give my tools to anyone who needs them. And after that, we'll see...
This is the problem
Replace the word "Councillors" with "Councillors" and you've got it right too))
There are different users. Around Market there is a crowd of spoilt slackers looking for the grail. But we are also identifying who is coming to us to buy. Serious traders will look at the Expert Advisor with a lot of settings with interest. They will appreciate their practicality. Stupid lazybones never will.
No, no - when I see an EA in the Market with a lot of settings, I immediately have a suspicion - "Swindler". The author was not able to create a normal strategy based on simple trading rules, and gave a bunch of crutches with a bunch of settings to be later used by the buyer saying "Try it in the tester, search for parameters yourself - it must work". And if it didn't work, then you didn't look hard enough - it's not my fault.
One of my EAs, which has been running since the end of 2015, to this day. Not a single change has been made to the code in all that time, and there is nothing to optimise, except "Magic".
So Rosh was right to say about the 100500 tweaks.