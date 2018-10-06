Record on the Market - page 39
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Evolutionary regression.
The path to the goal through the shortest possible distance makes the body's functions atrophy. In this case, the brain)).
Straight line is the shortest, most efficient and least expensive way to the goal. But those who cannot go straight, or are not ready for it, take a detour.
Why are you dragging it out like that? You could say straight out: "I have a semi-automatic, I'll give it to good people :)
Almost like that. More precisely, the tools to build semi-automatic robots. And so far I'm only going to give them away.
Isn't AI and algotrading primarily fulllautomatic?
Algotrading is now under the dictatorship of the tester curve. It commands the parade. I want to start a software development trend, not fixated on the tester curve, but fixated on functional enrichment. In doing so, the tester curve will matter, but will stop hindering development.
Lest we quarrel, here's a new generation robot I made for myself.
It has no input parameters and is able to work in three modes: automatic robot, EA and indicator. It also allows you to work in manual mode and switch to automatic mode at any time.
Algotrading is now under the dictatorship of the tester curve. It commands the parade. I want to start a software development trend, not fixated on the tester curve, but fixated on functional enrichment. In this case, the tester curve will matter, but will stop hindering development.
Lest we quarrel, here's a new generation robot I made for myself.
It has no input parameters and is able to work in three modes: automatic robot, EA and indicator. It also allows you to work in manual mode and switch to automatic mode at any time.
Good for you.
Explain your approach. How will you verify strategy ideas?
All with the same tester. Only in one robot there will be not one but many strategies and settings. They will change and self-optimise. There will be internal statistics for each strategy, automatic selection of appropriate strategy for the current market dynamics, etc...
There is no way to do it with full automatics. It is too complicated.
All with the same tester. (1) Only in one robot there will be not one but many strategies and settings. They will change, self-optimizing. There will be internal statistics for each strategy, (2) automatic selection of appropriate strategy for the current market dynamics, etc...
There is no way to do it through full automatics. It is too complicated.
(1-2) These are pretty transparent ideas that many are trying to work through. Write your testor.
It is also possible. Inside the robot, create an algorithm to test the strategy. In short, there are a lot of possibilities. Self-analysis, Statistics, Money-management, Many internal strategies, Self-optimization, Block responsible for communication with the user. All together, it will be very exciting for the users. It will be fun and work and play. And everything will be run by a human being. It will be addictive.
This is how I envision it.
The author could not make a normal strategy based on simple Trading Rules
This is if we are talking about the uniqueness of TC, but in general the market presents robots working on the same well-known strategies, only with different settings. The smart one will buy an Expert Advisor with a lot of settings and understand them, and the fool will buy the same one with different settings. I think that it is simply impossible to invent something radically new in trading, everything has already been done. If you think that this is not so, then you simply don't know something or haven't seen anything yet. The complexity and cost of generating new ideas has increased in all areas, not only in trading. Look at the well known Renaissance Technologies, which runs the Medallion fund. They employ a whole army of mathematical physicists to generate an average annual return of 30%. Therefore, comments of some forum users and sellers about exorbitant earnings of their experts can't but make you smile. And of course, the time of "normal strategies based on simple trading rules " is long gone. You may write a bunch of such robots for 30 $ in the freelance market and you don't need to buy them, but they will hardly earn you anything, maybe temporarily.