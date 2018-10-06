Record on the Market - page 42
In the tester the contents of the order comment field is different, apparently the position holding time is coded there
All orders are closed by TP/SL. I also noticed the strange comment to the trade, but I haven't understood what it means yet...
He has all orders closed on TP/SL. I also noticed a strange comment on a trade, but I don't know what it means yet...
I can code CryptEncode() to prevent someone from guessing what the info is, but comments differ on the same data, it means there is information for trade operation - I think it's time to hold a position
Max characters 1000 in Market Review!
Who will go for the record?
On any product page in the Market there is a "Violation" button - click on it and write the reason for the complaint, please
Removed Seller status - all Products have been hidden from the Market.
Запрещается публиковать множественные копии Продуктов на основе одной и той же идеи, которые различаются между собой только настройками входных параметров, символами и/или таймфреймами. Создание однотипных Продуктов с небольшими изменениями описания и/или оформления рассматривается как спам и влечет удаление всех копий с витрины Маркета с последующим отстранением Продавца от платных сервисов MQL5.com.
Who checks products for blatant cheating of users now?
There's a fresh product in the top of the MT5 EAs. If you run it on EURUSD, it's a grail.
But if you create a custom symbol with another name but with the same quote as EURUSD, it is not a grail at all...
I suspect that the code contains the periods of trend / flat quotes of the pair, and it's called using the clever word "machine learning" ... They promise updates every month :)
Please report such Products using the infringement button. Have a look at your post, please give me a link in your personal email to check.
On any product page in the Marketplace there is a "Violation" button - click on it and write the reason for the complaint, please
Thank you. I'll keep that in mind.
Please report products like this using the "Violation" button. Have a look at your post, give me a link in my personal to check please.
What if competitors do this from "leftist" accounts?
If you do not know how to use this methodology, you may need to do it manually.
As for the subject, the top Expert Advisor is a $2,400 EA with one review
What if competitors do this from "leftist" accounts?
If you do not know how to use this methodology, you may need to do it manually.
As for the subject, the top Expert Advisor is $2,400 and has only one review
Restricted financial transactions Seller - will look into it. Thanks for the message!