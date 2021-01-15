The signal is not copied - page 5
It could be either a firewall or there is such a thing as DEP.
So - it's your computer that may be stalling ...
Why I cannot connect to the MT5 Server
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.17 06:52I have Windows 8 and have no problems with Metatrader 5. You can check the firewall, or you can check DEPMy Computer -Properties (right mouse click) - Advanced - Performance Settings - Data Execution Prevention and add Metatrader file)- if of course you have that DEP.
I have (but it's Windows 8.1) -
This Computer - right-click Properties - Advanced System Settings - Advanced - Performance - Data Execution Prevention (this is DEP).
Turn on DEP for all programs and services except -
and find the terminal file and put it there as an exception.
And then - Apply - OK, and as I recall you had to reboot the computer after that.
------------------
But I recommend to do it only after consulting someone else, as I am not a big expert in this field and in Windows 10 too.
Sergei, I have already tried it on two computers. I noticed it on Monday. I have never tried it before without a tambourine. I'd have to find out about the broker. But why did everything work before?
Yes, check with your broker.
If anyone on the forum has any other options on what to check, that would be good, but otherwise ... That leaves your computer and your broker.
Yep, one last option left: open a real account on the same server and try to sign up :)
already thought about it )))) but no
Have you contacted the technical support of the dealing desk?
Yes, they don't do signal blocking. Yes and in June, July and until August 13 everything was fine. Until I contacted the vpc. That's when it all started.
Did you change the signal settings?
Your screenshot here says that
Has this been the case before?
But if Metatrader (or broker's server, since your Metatrader is legitimate) cannot connect to the signal server even from MQL5 VPS, it is most likely a broker issue.