The signal is not copied - page 2

New comment
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


it looks like the terminal failed to connect to the server

it should be like this:

That's what I thought. But what could it be?
 
timurzyan:
That's what I thought. But what could be the problem?

Are the account types the same? (Demo signal can only be copied to demo account, real signal can only be copied to real account).

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Are the account types the same? (Demo signal can only be copied to demo account, real signal can only be copied to real account).

Yes. Real account. The signal is paid and also a real signal. Everything was working well before that. Two months. Wanted to switch to a VPN. That's where it all started. Didn't work on it. Migrated, though. Then I unplugged the VPN. Started it up on the PC and it didn't work. I can't figure it out...
 

Just can't connect and no error is reported:

0       21:21:26.013    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:26:26.027    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:31:25.995    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:36:26.025    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:41:26.011    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:46:26.037    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:51:26.034    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:56:26.023    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       22:01:26.020    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
 
timurzyan:
Yes. The account is real. The signal is paid and also real. Everything was working before that. Two months. Wanted to switch to a vpc. That's where it all started. Didn't work on it. Migrated, though. Then I unplugged the VPN. Started it up on the PC and it didn't work. I can't figure it out...

Show a screenshot from the terminal (Tools - Settings)


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Show a screenshot from the terminal (Tools - Settings)


1
 
timurzyan:

So ...

And the "Tools" window (Ctrl + T) - does it have a "Signals" tab (please show a screenshot)?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

So ...

And the "Tools" window (Ctrl + T) - does it have a "Signals" tab (please show a screenshot)?

In the terminal?
 
timurzyan:
In the terminal?

Yes, in the terminal.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Yes, in the terminal.

2 and I think the signal light in the navigator used to be green.
12345678910
New comment