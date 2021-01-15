The signal is not copied - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it looks like the terminal failed to connect to the server
it should be like this:
That's what I thought. But what could be the problem?
Are the account types the same? (Demo signal can only be copied to demo account, real signal can only be copied to real account).
Are the account types the same? (Demo signal can only be copied to demo account, real signal can only be copied to real account).
Just can't connect and no error is reported:
Yes. The account is real. The signal is paid and also real. Everything was working before that. Two months. Wanted to switch to a vpc. That's where it all started. Didn't work on it. Migrated, though. Then I unplugged the VPN. Started it up on the PC and it didn't work. I can't figure it out...
Show a screenshot from the terminal (Tools - Settings)
Show a screenshot from the terminal (Tools - Settings)
So ...
And the "Tools" window (Ctrl + T) - does it have a "Signals" tab (please show a screenshot)?
So ...
And the "Tools" window (Ctrl + T) - does it have a "Signals" tab (please show a screenshot)?
In the terminal?
Yes, in the terminal.
Yes, in the terminal.