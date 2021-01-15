The signal is not copied - page 4
Something was fixed there.
the chat is not relevant to this topic.
--------------
Have you entered your username/password on the Community tab?
Is Metatrader legally connected to the broker?
Try the following:
In the terminal: File - Open data directory - go to the history folder - go to the signals folder - close the terminal (this is mandatory) - in the signals folder delete the signals.dat file
Deleted it. Terminal was switched off before. After start here in log (((.
Good afternoon! I recently signed up for a vendor signal and I've been having trouble copying trades for the 2nd week. Can anyone suggest what's wrong?
Better create a separate thread (and read this thread beforehand - in the sense of what is being asked here - so as to give comprehensive information in a branch at once).
--------------------
Otherwise, your question looks like "I attach it, but it does not attach - help" (sorry for joking, but really such branches were in the English part).
It's been quite a while now - no copying?
No. Nothing. It's got my handhelds open now. But man, it didn't bother him before. In the log every five minutes: connecting to signal server.
???
Looked at the latest signal feedback to date - no one has written about disconnection (or haven't noticed yet, which is unlikely).
So it's probably just you.
Maybe I'm wrong ...
Looked at the broker's page about the server (this broker) - hedging is allowed.
And the broker is unlikely to have banned the signals service here, as it is just this service that he advertises .... Although who knows ... there are cases when the broker does not allow copying signals (and you can only find out if the broker himself admits it). You can ask the broker here.
I think there is something else here ... But all known points have already been covered in the thread ...
----------------
Does anyone have any experience in dealing with a similar disconnect?
I think there is something else here ... But all known points have already been covered in the thread ...
----------------
Does anyone have any experience in dealing with a similar disconnect?