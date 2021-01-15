The signal is not copied
Good afternoon, the signal is not being copied. I subscribed to the UPU before that. It was not copied there, migrated completely. Cancelled the service. Started it again on my home pc. I am logged in to community. All the checkboxes are enabled. Before this two and a half months everything was working on PC. It's logged and it says it's connected. There's a light on in the terminal. But it's not copying. What could it be?
To answer you need at least a log of the home PC terminal from when the signal was switched on to when it was supposed to be copied.
No problem. Only the log is from the 15th for some reason.There are logs.
Try closing the terminal and waiting.
Sometimes the log is reset later
Where the euro sell order was opened manually, there were open positions on the signal a bit earlier. But not at me. Hasn't worked since Monday (((.
Create a separate thread.
With a detailed description.
For example: If you have a trade session with a RoboForex, then you may open a trade session with an Expert Advisor or a RoboForex expert. Or attach the terminal log as a file (NOT a PICTURE!!!).
Also I hope you understand that with an activated signal subscription you MUST NOT OPEN THE POSITION MANUALLY?
- www.metatrader5.com
Insert the log as a code - nothing is clear as a picture.
Also, I hope you understand that with an activated signal subscription, you MUST NOT OPEN the POSITION MANUALLY?
I know, I've been waiting for two days. Today it opened, I opened the following. How do you paste the log as code?
0 20:36:21.575 FC MT4 build 1090 started (Forex Club International Limited) 0 20:36:21.576 Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i7-2600 @ 3.40 GHz, RAM: 13130 / 16339 Mb, HDD: 68600 / 199449 Mb, GMT+06:00 0 20:36:21.576 Data Folder: C:\Users\kagas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\CE014884047B38E535332C971089AB90 2 20:36:24.172 Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:25.170 Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 0 20:36:26.281 '710073488': login on ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server through FX Server1 (ping: 171.18 ms) 0 20:36:28.024 '710073488': login datacenter on ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server through FX Server1 (ping: 171.18 ms) 0 20:36:28.321 '710073488': previous successful authorization performed from 188.130.158.116 2 20:36:29.067 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:29.209 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 0 20:36:29.318 '710073488': Signal - 'TWILIGHTTRADE PROFIT EA' for 'timurzyan' subscription found, 2018.09.13 expiration, enabled 0 20:36:29.318 '710073488': Signal - money management: use 35% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 1.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled 0 20:36:29.318 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 20:36:29.409 MQL5.community: activated for 'timurzyan', balance: 61.00 (frozen: 60.00) 2 20:36:29.774 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:29.893 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:30.059 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:30.166 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:30.514 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:30.571 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:30.673 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:30.828 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:31.250 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:31.620 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 20:36:47.974 '710073488': ping to current access point FX Server1 is 171.72 ms 0 20:39:27.446 '710073488': Signal - 'TWILIGHTTRADE PROFIT EA' for 'timurzyan' subscription found, 2018.09.13 expiration, enabled 0 20:39:27.446 '710073488': Signal - money management: use 35% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled 0 20:39:27.446 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 20:39:31.149 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:39:31.194 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:39:31.488 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:39:31.525 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 20:41:25.989 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 20:42:31.116 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:42:31.163 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:42:31.481 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:42:31.498 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:45:31.085 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:45:31.133 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:45:31.462 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:45:31.467 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 20:46:25.999 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 20:48:31.055 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:48:31.100 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:48:31.407 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:48:31.432 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 20:51:25.998 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 20:51:31.023 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:51:31.070 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:51:31.406 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:51:31.517 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:54:31.102 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:54:31.194 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:54:31.541 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:54:31.580 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 0 20:55:48.016 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 20:56:25.997 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 20:56:51.893 '710073488': instant order sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 20:56:53.096 '710073488': order was opened : #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 2 20:57:31.070 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:57:31.164 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:57:31.479 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:57:31.567 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:00:31.038 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:00:31.133 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:00:31.596 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:00:31.658 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 21:01:00.637 '710073488': pending order buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:01:02.708 '710073488': order was opened : #29856895 buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:01:18.488 '710073488': delete pending order #29856895 buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:01:20.747 '710073488': pending order #29856895 was deleted 0 21:01:26.017 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:01:55.578 '710073488': pending order sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:01:56.777 '710073488': order was opened : #29856926 sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:03:14.071 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 21:03:31.101 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:03:31.216 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:03:31.452 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:03:31.905 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 21:06:26.004 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 21:06:31.070 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:06:31.650 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:06:32.194 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:06:32.470 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 21:06:43.004 Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:06:51.785 Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 21:08:21.558 '710073488': order #29856926 sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 activated at price 1.13197 0 21:11:26.007 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:15:18.146 '710073488': modify order #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:15:19.954 '710073488': order #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 was modified -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:15:38.136 '710073488': modify order #29856926 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:15:38.644 '710073488': order #29856926 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 was modified -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:16:25.996 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:17:38.980 '710073488': pending order sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:17:39.794 '710073488': order was opened : #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:18:05.199 '710073488': modify pending order #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> price: 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:18:06.025 '710073488': pending order #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD was modified -> price: 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:21:26.013 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:26:26.027 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:31:25.995 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:36:26.025 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:41:26.011 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:46:26.037 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:51:26.034 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:56:26.023 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 22:01:26.020 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
it looks like the terminal failed to connect to the server
it should be like this:
2018.08.15 19:14:53.823 '12354646': Signal - copy position [#496782060 buy 0.01 USDCHF at 0.99552] 2018.08.15 19:14:53.823 '12354646': Signal - signal changed, cache cleared 2018.08.15 19:14:53.818 '12354646': Signal - signal provider has position [#496782060 buy 0.01 USDCHF at 0.99552] 2018.08.15 19:14:53.818 '12354646': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 169720% (old value 0%) 2018.08.15 19:14:53.789 '12354646': Signal - subscriber has balance 4 931 661.34 USD, leverage 1:100 2018.08.15 19:14:53.789 '12354646': Signal - signal provider has balance 2 034.02 USD, leverage 1:100 2018.08.15 19:14:53.789 '12354646': Signal - local position [#496993011 buy 9.86 GBPUSD at 1.28032], does not correspond to signal provider 2018.08.15 19:14:53.789 '12354646': Signal - local position [#496993000 sell 9.86 GBPUSD at 1.28017], does not correspond to signal provider
