The signal is not copied

Good afternoon! The signal is not being copied. I subscribed to the UPU before that. It wasn't copied there, migrated completely. Cancelled the service. Started it again on my home pc. I am logged in to community. All the checkboxes are enabled. Before this two and a half months everything was working on PC. It's logged and it says it's connected. There's a light on in the terminal. But it's not copying. What could it be?
 
To answer you need at least a log of the home PC terminal from when the signal was switched on to when it was supposed to be copied.

 
No problem. Only the log is from the 15th for some reason.

There are logs.
 
Try closing the terminal and waiting.

Sometimes the log is reset later

 
Where the euro sell order was opened manually, there were open positions on the signal a bit earlier. But not at me. Hasn't worked since Monday (((.

 
Create a separate thread.

With a detailed description.

Also I hope you understand that with an activated signal subscription you MUST NOT OPEN THE POSITION MANUALLY?

Create a separate topic.

With a detailed description.

I know. I've been waiting for two days. Today it opened, I opened the next one. How do you insert the log as a code?
 
Attach a terminal log to the message (NOT a PICTURE!).

 
0       20:36:21.575    FC MT4 build 1090 started (Forex Club International Limited)
0       20:36:21.576    Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i7-2600  @ 3.40 GHz, RAM: 13130 / 16339 Mb, HDD: 68600 / 199449 Mb, GMT+06:00
0       20:36:21.576    Data Folder: C:\Users\kagas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\CE014884047B38E535332C971089AB90
2       20:36:24.172    Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:25.170    Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
0       20:36:26.281    '710073488': login on ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server through FX Server1 (ping: 171.18 ms)
0       20:36:28.024    '710073488': login datacenter on ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server through FX Server1 (ping: 171.18 ms)
0       20:36:28.321    '710073488': previous successful authorization performed from 188.130.158.116
2       20:36:29.067    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:29.209    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
0       20:36:29.318    '710073488': Signal - 'TWILIGHTTRADE PROFIT EA' for 'timurzyan' subscription found, 2018.09.13 expiration, enabled
0       20:36:29.318    '710073488': Signal - money management: use 35% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 1.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       20:36:29.318    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       20:36:29.409    MQL5.community: activated for 'timurzyan', balance: 61.00 (frozen: 60.00)
2       20:36:29.774    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:29.893    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:30.059    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:30.166    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:30.514    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:30.571    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:30.673    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:30.828    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:31.250    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:31.620    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       20:36:47.974    '710073488': ping to current access point FX Server1 is 171.72 ms
0       20:39:27.446    '710073488': Signal - 'TWILIGHTTRADE PROFIT EA' for 'timurzyan' subscription found, 2018.09.13 expiration, enabled
0       20:39:27.446    '710073488': Signal - money management: use 35% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       20:39:27.446    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       20:39:31.149    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:39:31.194    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:39:31.488    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:39:31.525    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       20:41:25.989    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       20:42:31.116    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:42:31.163    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:42:31.481    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:42:31.498    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:45:31.085    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:45:31.133    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:45:31.462    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:45:31.467    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       20:46:25.999    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       20:48:31.055    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:48:31.100    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:48:31.407    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:48:31.432    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       20:51:25.998    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       20:51:31.023    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:51:31.070    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:51:31.406    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:51:31.517    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:54:31.102    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:54:31.194    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:54:31.541    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:54:31.580    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
0       20:55:48.016    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       20:56:25.997    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       20:56:51.893    '710073488': instant order sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       20:56:53.096    '710073488': order was opened : #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2       20:57:31.070    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:57:31.164    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:57:31.479    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:57:31.567    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:00:31.038    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:00:31.133    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:00:31.596    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:00:31.658    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       21:01:00.637    '710073488': pending order buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:01:02.708    '710073488': order was opened : #29856895 buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:01:18.488    '710073488': delete pending order #29856895 buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:01:20.747    '710073488': pending order #29856895 was deleted
0       21:01:26.017    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:01:55.578    '710073488': pending order sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:01:56.777    '710073488': order was opened : #29856926 sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:03:14.071    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       21:03:31.101    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:03:31.216    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:03:31.452    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:03:31.905    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       21:06:26.004    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       21:06:31.070    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:06:31.650    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:06:32.194    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:06:32.470    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       21:06:43.004    Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:06:51.785    Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       21:08:21.558    '710073488': order #29856926 sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 activated at price 1.13197
0       21:11:26.007    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:15:18.146    '710073488': modify order #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:15:19.954    '710073488': order #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 was modified -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:15:38.136    '710073488': modify order #29856926 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:15:38.644    '710073488': order #29856926 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 was modified -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:16:25.996    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:17:38.980    '710073488': pending order sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:17:39.794    '710073488': order was opened : #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:18:05.199    '710073488': modify pending order #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> price: 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:18:06.025    '710073488': pending order #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD was modified -> price: 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:21:26.013    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:26:26.027    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:31:25.995    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:36:26.025    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:41:26.011    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:46:26.037    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:51:26.034    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:56:26.023    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       22:01:26.020    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
 
it looks like the terminal failed to connect to the server

it should be like this:

2018.08.15 19:14:53.823 '12354646': Signal - copy position [#496782060 buy 0.01 USDCHF at 0.99552]
2018.08.15 19:14:53.823 '12354646': Signal - signal changed, cache cleared
2018.08.15 19:14:53.818 '12354646': Signal - signal provider has position [#496782060 buy 0.01 USDCHF at 0.99552]
2018.08.15 19:14:53.818 '12354646': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 169720% (old value 0%)
2018.08.15 19:14:53.789 '12354646': Signal - subscriber has balance 4 931 661.34 USD, leverage 1:100
2018.08.15 19:14:53.789 '12354646': Signal - signal provider has balance 2 034.02 USD, leverage 1:100
2018.08.15 19:14:53.789 '12354646': Signal - local position [#496993011 buy 9.86 GBPUSD at 1.28032], does not correspond to signal provider
2018.08.15 19:14:53.789 '12354646': Signal - local position [#496993000 sell 9.86 GBPUSD at 1.28017], does not correspond to signal provider
