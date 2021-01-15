The signal is not copied - page 3
and I think the signal light in the navigator used to be green.
So far from the suspicious: I can't find the signal you're subscribed to in the signal window. Maybe it's disabled...
It's the only one there. Extend button and expiry date.
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.08.15 18:59
I can't find the signal you are subscribed to in the signals window. Maybe it is disabled.
Third on the list. Positions opened on his page today.
In Metatrader on the search on the top right too, and there is a subscribe button.
hmm...the chat room in the terminal is empty for some reason.
Chat is not needed.
I searched for it (the circle next to the chat) - to check that it's there and that it's ready to subscribe.
Found it, it's fine.
Try the following:
In the terminal: File - Open data directory - go to the history folder - go to the signals folder - close the terminal (this is mandatory) - in the signals folder delete the signals.dat file
There used to be correspondence and messages there, I think.
They were fixing something there.
chat is not relevant to this topic.
Have you entered your username/password on the Community tab?
Is Metatrader legally connected to the broker?