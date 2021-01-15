The signal is not copied - page 3

New comment
 
timurzyan:
and I think the signal light in the navigator used to be green.

So far from the suspicious: I can't find the signal you're subscribed to in the signal window. Maybe it's switched off...

 
Vladimir Karputov:

So far from the suspicious: I can't find the signal you're subscribed to in the signal window. Maybe it's disabled...

There's only one. The prolong button and the expiry date.
 
timurzyan:
It's the only one there. Extend button and expiry date.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal is not copied

Vladimir Karputov, 2018.08.15 18:59

I can't find the signal you are subscribed to in the signals window. Maybe it is disabled.

Signal box at mql5.com
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Signal showcase at mql5.com
3

Third on the list. Positions opened on his page today.

 
Vladimir Karputov:
Signal showcase at mql5.com

In Metatrader on the search on the top right too, and there is a subscribe button.

 
hmmm...the chat room in the terminal is empty for some reason.
 
timurzyan:
hmm...the chat room in the terminal is empty for some reason.

Chat is not needed.
I searched for it (the circle next to the chat) - to check that it's there and that it's ready to subscribe.
Found it, it's fine.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Chat is not needed.
I searched through the search (the circle next to the chat) - to check that it was there and that it was ready for subscription.
Found it, it's fine.

There used to be correspondence and messages, of sorts.
 

Try the following:

In the terminal: File - Open data directory - go to the history folder - go to the signals folder - close the terminal (this is mandatory) - in the signals folder delete the signals.dat file

 
timurzyan:
There used to be correspondence and messages there, I think.

They were fixing something there.
chat is not relevant to this topic.

--------------

Have you entered your username/password on the Community tab?


Is Metatrader legally connected to the broker?


12345678910
New comment