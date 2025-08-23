Why I cannot connect to the server MT5
I have Windows 8 and not a problem with Metatrader 5. You can check firewall, or your can check DEP (My Computer -Properties (right mouse click) - Advanced - Performance Settings - Data Execution Prevention and add Metatrader file) - if you are having this DEP of course.
As I know - it is necessary to restart PC after changing in DEP.
May be firewall?
many thanks,i try it, but no working
Hi air-seller,
As I see from your image - you disabled DEP, right? After that - restert your PC. If it will not help so it may be firewall ... is it VPS? if yes so ask VPS provider.
Hi air-seller,
As I see from your image - you disabled DEP, right? After that - restert your PC. If it will not help so it may be firewall ... is it VPS? if yes so ask VPS provider.
yes, i disableled DEP, restart PC, also exit firewall and anti-virus, then try it, still no working , there only two option, both be tried, no working.
Hi air-seller,
As I see from your image - you disabled DEP, right? After that - restert your PC. If it will not help so it may be firewall ... is it VPS? if yes so ask VPS provider.
After that, I try to close the DEP of MT5's terminal.exe, but system not allow, attach image show my step and result.
vps ? my another pc connect in same broadband, its XP OS, that MT5 working well
Maybe you can try to ask on Chineese forum ?
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My operating system is Windows 7, before MT5 work well, since Microsoft windows automatic update today, connect to the server MT5 failure all times, but my another computer is Windows XP, MT5 work is well, this mean is not the problem of broadband. Such problems has been occurred before, I put my desktop mt5 icon properties in compatibility to compatible with Windows xp-sp3, problem solved, but this time no working in any action, who knows how to set up