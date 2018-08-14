Trend indicators for EAs. - page 19
On H1, it's just an illusion.
Yes, you're right! There can only be one trend and all the rest are just pullbacks, which can be quite large...
That's why determining a GENERAL trend needs to be done on larger charts, such as D1...
P.S. It is possible to work on pullbacks as well, but in this case the risks will be quite different...
On H1, this is just an illusion. For example, let's say at the high of the green colour, when it already goes to the red, we make a Sell. After that the price will go up all the time.
What will you do then? And there will be a lot of such cases.
They are just beautiful drawings.
Only stops save from the sharp reversals. You need additional filters to enter. For example: Close[1]>High[2] or break of a fractal on M15.
And of course one should take into account the trend on a higher period.
Really can be big, show me where your system put 500 stop and 10 pips tp, I'm not glum at all, it's your ts, show me
if the system 500 stop, 10pt, is not relevant, show me what new things you promote in your school - for example
My point is different. Working on large TFs, you have to open an order with a large volume to earn something and you have to wait very long and the number of trades will be very small.
And if there was a wrong entry, there will be a big loss. I work with ticks. And the tick is checked once per second.
can really be big, show me where your system put a 500 stop and a 10 pips trailing stop, i am not glitching at all, this is your TS, show me
Yes, I've shown my TS several times before, which has not had a single losing trade for 6 years... Perhaps this breakeven period is VERY SMALL, but I'm too lazy to do more in depth testing of this strategy...
But I can't refuse the requests of my fans, and once again I will show my GRAL trading system:
is this one that waits a month to put 10tp and 500 stop?
13 trades a year, for 130 pips? **** someone show it
13 deals a year, for 130 points? **** someone get him
