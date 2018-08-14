Trend indicators for EAs. - page 25
That's up to you, it's just that free stuff usually hurts your pocket.
It's in our blood (looking for a freebie). The main thing is to get hold of the idea, and then I'll do it myself. But, in general, I wrote. I try for people. We'll find one together and all of us will use it.
And it's not a freebie that can hit you in the pocket, and for a price.
Why can't you do that?
Morning, afternoon, evening, night -- day away... It's a single process. And the division into components is conditional. It has no clear boundaries. But it's a useful goddamn division.)
Oleg, right, our body adjusts itself to the appropriate mode of vital activity by optimizing all its parameters. So the single indicator - itself must find the optimal mode of functioning. It should define the global trend and not react on the minor market fluctuations, until the incipient new global trend will not overpower the initial global trend. The struggling trends can last from several hours to several months. You don't need to pay attention to flatts - they occur within a global trend.
Flattes can not only occur within a global trend. Flattes can occur between global trends. So you have to pay attention to it.
.
It's long since been noticed
trading
We are talking about a global trend (Monthly, Weekly).
And this absurd name "pips", by the way it sounds, already says about the pips. So, it is not about that.
there is no pips.
it is not advisable to make trades during the trading period
During this period, the chart is moving - it means that trades are being made. And for whom it is desirable, for whom it is undesirable - that is another question.
Oleg, you've put the right figure, my grandmother told me two things....
You can't trade in a flat, so you don't get stuck.
it's in the old language....
It's the right picture.
You should not trade in theflat, to avoid getting stuck, if you trade on a one-month timeframe.
If you orientate to the global trend on large TF, you may trade in flat, having changed tactics.
On a trend, the pattern is no different.)