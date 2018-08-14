Trend indicators for EAs. - page 17
There is a wonderful indicator solution fromYurij Izyumov in the kodobase.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21188
If you work with it you'll get an interesting thing.
And I thought it was a few years.
Maybe a few years (it takes a long time to get there, like a giraffe). But no one else has that!
There's a lot to think about (what kind of filtration you get).
I have seen your work and realised that it might work for you. You have the option of replacing the BB with your own version and see what happens.
You have to play around, you can refine it.
You read my mind.
Experience is not lost on you, you owe me one of the turkey options))))
I have a secret indicator like this).
Here's the best trend indicator).