Trend indicators for EAs. - page 17

New comment
 

There is a wonderful indicator solution fromYurij Izyumov in the kodobase.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21188

If you work with it you'll get an interesting thing.

BBands for RSI
BBands for RSI
  • www.mql5.com
BBands for RSI представляет из себя индикатор Bollinger Bands, построенный на индикаторе RSI. В итоге получается канал BB, который время от времени пробивается самим индикатором RSI. Некоторые трейдеры, чтобы не ждать стандартных уровней перекупленности или перепроданности, ждут пересечения уровней BB избранного ими периода (они чаще находятся...
 
khorosh:

And I thought it was a few years.

Maybe a few years (it takes a long time to get there, like a giraffe). But no one else has that!

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

There is a wonderful indicator solution fromYurij Izyumov in the kodobase.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21188

If you work with it you'll get an interesting thing.

There's a lot to think about (what kind of filtering you get at this point).
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
There's a lot to think about (what kind of filtration you get).

I have seen your work and realised that it might work for you. You have the option of replacing the BB with your own version and see what happens.

You have to play around, you can refine it.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I have seen your work and realised that it might work for you. You have the option of replacing the BB with your own version and see what happens.

You need to play around, you can refine it.

You are reading my mind.
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
You read my mind.

Experience is not lost on you, you owe me one of the turkey options))))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Experience is not lost on you, you owe me one of the turkey options)))

No problem. It would be easy for you to write such indirects yourself.
 
khorosh:

I have a secret indicator like this).


"xoiandr" peeping.)
 

Here's the best trend indicator).


 
Yes, not bad. Any comments?
1...101112131415161718192021222324...31
New comment