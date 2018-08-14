Trend indicators for EAs. - page 26
The pattern is no different on the trend.)
Exactly right.
Regardless of the previous trend preceding the current flat, the exit from the flat zone can occur either in the direction of the previous trend or in the opposite direction, in the direction of the new trend.
This Fisher, which I downloaded, really doesn't work correctly. It's a bit of a fiddle on the part of its creator with the algorithm. It always gives a small (close to zero) value on zero bar, which then grows smoothly.It is not suitable for automatic trading. Too bad.
Found another Fisher_m11 without this defect. I will check it for lousiness.
There is also an option on the expanses here fisher_yur4ik_2, but I haven't looked at the differences.
Put Fisher_m11 on my bot on the daily chart. The picture came out
so you shouldn't be getting the wrong idea about Fisher. I think that it is possible to get a good result here and there is something to work on.
Only the daily chart displays a poor quality of modeling. What is the reason and how to correct it? On H4 and below it is 90%, while on D1 it is none.
The graph is beautiful. But it is not about anything. What currency pair and the main thing is the spread?
The graph turned out beautifully. But that's not what it's about. What currency pair and most importantly the spread?
It says EURUSD on the chart.
All others
There are 1260 bars in the history
27321123 ticks simulated
Modeling quality n/a
Error of chart mismatching 888
Initial deposit 1000.00
Spread Current (7)
Net profit 1818.42
Total profit 1827.53
Total loss-9 .10
Profitability 200.74
Expected payoff 14.21
Absolute drawdown 87.89
Maximum drawdown 686 .29 (37.81%)
Relative drawdown 37.81% (686.29)
Total trades 128
Short positions (% win) 68 (100.00%)
Long positions (% win) 60 (96.67%)
Profitable trades (% of all) 126 (98.44%)
Loss trades (% of all) 2 (1.56%)
Largest
profitable trade - 83.23
Loss trade -6.08
Average
profitable deal 14.50
Loss trade -4.55
Maximum number
continuous wins (profit) 68 (1219.16)
Continuous losses (loss) 1 (-6.08)
Put Fisher_m11 on my bot on the daily chart. The picture came out
so you shouldn't be getting the wrong idea about Fisher. I think it's possible to get some good results and there's a lot to work on.
The only thing I see on the daily chart is a poor quality modelling. What would explain it and how to fix it? On H4 and below it is 90%, while on D1 it is nothing.
Why did equity drop so much, around 78 deals?
Usually such balance charts have trading systems without a stop-loss (or they are formal)