Yuriy Asaulenko:

The pattern is no different on the trend.)

Exactly right.



Regardless of the previous trend preceding the current flat, the exit from the flat zone can occur either in the direction of the previous trend or in the opposite direction, in the direction of the new trend.

 
Let's take a walk upstairs.
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
This Fisher, which I downloaded, really doesn't work correctly. It's a bit of a fiddle on the part of its creator with the algorithm. It always gives a small (close to zero) value on zero bar, which then grows smoothly.It is not suitable for automatic trading. Too bad.
Found another Fisher_m11 without this defect. I'm going to test it on lousiness.
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
There is also an option on the expanses here fisher_yur4ik_2, but I haven't looked at the differences.

 

Put Fisher_m11 on my bot on the daily chart. The picture came out


so you shouldn't be getting the wrong idea about Fisher. I think that it is possible to get a good result here and there is something to work on.

Only the daily chart displays a poor quality of modeling. What is the reason and how to correct it? On H4 and below it is 90%, while on D1 it is none.

 
The graph is beautiful. But it is not about anything. What currency pair and the main thing is the spread?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

It says EURUSD on the chart.

All others

There are 1260 bars in the history

27321123 ticks simulated

Modeling quality n/a

Error of chart mismatching 888

Initial deposit 1000.00

Spread Current (7)

Net profit 1818.42

Total profit 1827.53

Total loss-9 .10

Profitability 200.74

Expected payoff 14.21

Absolute drawdown 87.89

Maximum drawdown 686 .29 (37.81%)

Relative drawdown 37.81% (686.29)

Total trades 128

Short positions (% win) 68 (100.00%)

Long positions (% win) 60 (96.67%)

Profitable trades (% of all) 126 (98.44%)

Loss trades (% of all) 2 (1.56%)

Largest

profitable trade - 83.23

Loss trade -6.08

Average

profitable deal 14.50

Loss trade -4.55

Maximum number

continuous wins (profit) 68 (1219.16)

Continuous losses (loss) 1 (-6.08)


 
Aleksey Ivanov:

these balance charts usually have trading systems without stoplosses (or they are formal)
 
Why did equity drop so much, around 78 deals?

 
Igor Makanu:
Usually such balance charts have trading systems without a stop-loss (or they are formal)
Yes there is a stop-loss of 3 half-widthsof the constructed channel.
