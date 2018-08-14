Trend indicators for EAs. - page 18
Yeah, not bad. Any comments?
So what's there to comment on? - two mushrooms.)
But how do they look:)
Why, many people use it and make money. In a sideways market with a small spread it is undesirable to use, or move to M1 or M5 pips.
Judging by the steps, on synthetic bars. And it seems to be the parameters of the synthetics that make the mashes different.By what parameter are the "conditional bars" built by price, by volume, by combination, or .... ?
These are not synthetic bars, it's just the space between the mash-ups filled with histograms.
Yeah, it looks like it.
It looked like the steps were wider than the spacing between the bars of the graph. :(
Here, you can see more clearly with the thin lines.
Experimented with this view. One Close and the other Open. Period approximately 7-10.
It turns out to be a trend indicator. Your period is 55, 46.
On H1, it's just an illusion. For example, let's say on the high of green, when it already goes to red, we make a Sell. After that the price will go up all the time.
What will you do then? There will be a lot of such cases.
These are just beautiful drawings.
Here is 7 Close and 10 Open.