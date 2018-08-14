Trend indicators for EAs. - page 15

New comment
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
I mean, does it redraw?
There is a tester...
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
Yeah, whatever the first one is. Don't you have a better one lying around?

The zigzag is functionally more useful.

 
aleger:

The zigzag is functionally more useful.

Zigzagging the owl is kind of creepy to bolt on.

 
Fast528:

Nah, I don't collect that kind of stuff.

As an amateur beginner it'll do for me))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
there's a tester...
A technician will give you a quicker answer. Time is money.
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
The experts will answer sooner. Time is money.

The original redraws ungodly for those who do not understand the meaning of this indicator. It is trying to look into the future.

I only use the formula from this indicator. It does not redraw but it does not look into the future either.

 
Aleksey Ivanov:

It's a bit creepy to attach a zig-zag to an owl.

Just one or two lines - via iCustom()!

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The original redraws ungodly for those who do not understand the meaning of this indicator. It is trying to look into the future.

I only use the formula from this indicator. It does not redraw but it does not look into the future either.

I'm well aware of that. It's just that I've written my own indices with predictive algorithms in them. Then, indeed, the level of re-drawing increases, but the readings become more useful or more correct.
 

I have a secret indicator like this).


 
aleger:

Just one or two lines - via iCustom()!

Anyway, it is better when the indicator has a scale - if it exceeds 0.5 (but not the booze) - you open for BAY, if it drops below -0.5 - you open for NAV. Otherwise, you find the last sharp corner at Zigzag and so on.
1...8910111213141516171819202122...31
New comment