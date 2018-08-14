Trend indicators for EAs. - page 14

Aleksey Ivanov:
Gentlemen! Your opinion about Fisher indicator. Has anyone used it in automatic trading?

I don't know about this specimen, but usually Fisher draws.

 
Alexey show it on the chart, many people only use mt5 as a principle

fisher - fisher was his name, i remember drawing one

 
Aleksey Ivanov:
Gentlemen! What is your opinion about Fisher indicator? Has anyone used it in automated trading?

Interesting for me. Applying the formula from this indicator to my needs. Without redrawing.

EURUSDM15

 
