Trend indicators for EAs. - page 14
Gentlemen! Your opinion about Fisher indicator. Has anyone used it in automatic trading?
I don't know about this specimen, but usually Fisher draws.
i.e. redraws?
Very strong!It's great for selling - it shows the story beautifully, but it doesn't work in real time
Alexey show it on the chart, many people only use mt5 as a principle
Very much so!It's great for sale - shows the story beautifully, but doesn't work in real time
Pity. And the view is such that I'm spoiling it. Maybe I should poke around in it and tweak something so it doesn't overdraw? I have certain tricks.
Interesting for me. Applying the formula from this indicator to my needs. Without redrawing.
a hell of a variety) the original would have been more impressive on the chart
this one on the chart may well come off as not even redrawable, divergences are even present
Yeah, whichever one you got first. Don't you have any better?
No, I don't collect these things.