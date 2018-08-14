Trend indicators for EAs. - page 16
I have a secret indicator like this).
Beautiful on history. No re-rating I hope?
Anyway, it is better when the indicator has a scale - if it is over 0.5 (but not booze) - you open a Buy position, if it is under -0.5 - you open a Sell position. Or find the last sharp corner at Zigzag etc...
Bare Zigzag can only accurately show the top of the previous wave and from the combination of tops and bottoms make patterns. And from the kind of pattern to make a decision.
This, in general, is a "steep learning curve".
It's long, but it makes sense.
Ask aleger how many years he has been building his TS on zigzag.
Beautiful on the story. No re-rating, I hope?
As with any MTF indicator there can't be no overshoot. The H1 chart shows the indicator with TF = 240, therefore from 1 to 4 last bars it is zero bar for H4, which as we know can change colouring in the process of formation. But as a trend indicator it is quite possible to use.
Then it is not interesting. Here is a fisher that does not redraw. To compare it with the previous picture.
Ask aleger how many years he has been building his TS on zigzag.
The idea appeared and partially implemented about a year ago, but is still in debugging. There are several working versions, but each of them satisfies me only by half (because of a little bit incomplete profitability).
And I thought that for several years.