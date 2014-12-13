[Help] - indicator problem
Sorry for posting a new thread
already solved :)
//candle count if(Bars<=3) return(0); int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted(); if(counted_bars<0) return(-1); if(counted_bars>0) {counted_bars--;} //fixed code
hopefully helping the other coders :D
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Please help,,
I have an indicator coded by my own, that marks the candle with the red or lime color for the starting point to draw automated fibonacci level,
the problem is, when I close the MT4 terminal and then re-open it , the candle becomes screwed like below:
I'm using indicator buffer to draw the candle as below
the indicator should be like below image, but whenever I re-open my MT4, it becomes screwed.
the correct one:
please help ,
thank you