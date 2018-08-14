Trend indicators for EAs. - page 11
I try to share, but no one is interested in my work - everyone thinks they have a mustache.
Perhaps not everyone likes your style of analysis, for some it is difficult or incomprehensible, and some have moustaches).
Some do pick up on your idea. It is important that the system produces positive and stable results, then everyone will be interested.
I would put it this way
While you're a beginner, every new one is more interesting than the previous one.
Then, about halfway through, there's almost nothing new
Then you get sick of the old.
And then get sick of the latter....
It's more likely to be dissatisfaction with the research results. :(
If you set a goal and find a solution in implementation, there must be positive emotions. :-)
If a problem is set and a solution found in implementation, there should be positive emotions. :-)
at first it was interesting
... . After much deliberation I have come to exactly this conclusion. A separately created trend indicator is losing when it is flat, while a flat indicator is losing when it is trending.
The indicator does not lose, the person who uses it incorrectly does. An experienced trader on both the zigzag and Ma will make a profit when trading. There is no indicator that will make profit for every trader. Today I made profit solely on the zigzag:
I'm testing a new version of the TS on a cent account.
The indicator does not lose, the person who uses it incorrectly does. An experienced trader on both the zigzag and Ma will make a profit when trading.
And without indices too.
)
and no turkeys either.
)
That's if you cut down on the cabbages quickly.)
and without turkeys, too.
)
Of course, the man is primary and the tools are secondary.)
Here is one indicator (which I like), and which can be used to identify market conditions. On this indicator other indicators are made as dashboard and included in many famous Expert Advisors (especially in Martingale) to trade at certain market conditions.
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) : bullish (Bull market) :
Bearish (Bear market) :
(choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) : :
I have a thread in the English part of the forum called:Market Conditions Assessment Based on Standard Indicators in Metatrader 5
There are 226 sheets there, two EAs, three manual trading systems (all with settings, optimisation with claud, etc).
Demark, etc. - and with all the explanations (just no digital filters).
In short, as I understood from this "hands-on" activity of mine in this thread - almost any indicator can be used to determine market conditions now and in the past.
Trading strategy on a pair of different trend indicators:
Euro/Dollar (EUR/USD) intraday analysis for 06-08-2018
The main thing about the properties of trend indicators is:
1. Sufficiently accurate detection of a trend reversal.
2. The indicator should be smooth, which avoids a lot of false signals...