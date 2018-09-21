MOEX.Beginner's Questions - page 4
I have netting on FORTS. And that's the way it is there.
Now I've done a review.
and it's really...
I didn't really find any hedge brokers.
---
let's say two sales of equal volume are open
compare the profits:
on MYH will close half at the average price of the position,
and in forex with a hedge there is a possibility to close only the top half at the opening price of the order and with a much bigger profit
Anyway, not ecstatic yet as
there is no mechanism to change the price of a position when trades leave the market (Out), .........
Wrong. From the first opening price to the current price, one sale gives a profit of xxx. When you open a second position, the total will not open at the current price, but at the average. Thus, from the average to the current price , the profit is the same xxx money... As a result, if the price reaches "Waiting", the total profit is the same amount of money.
However, if I close only the top one, will the average price of the position on MYH change?
The answer is no, and in forex the answer is yes.So, these are two completely different approaches to trading and it is impossible to judge the financial results. They will be ironically different.
There are 3 BUY positions opened for 2, 2, 1 contracts. Their prices have averaged out(dotted line).
Suppose I would close the lower one with profit, but how?
Alternatively, I could close part of the position for a third, but the position price will not change, and the loss will drop to the balance...
Well, there is a tangible difference
It is not possible to close only the lower one. There is no more "bottom" position. There is only a common one for 5 contracts and for the average price. Sitting in lots is not possible, but mathematically everything is correct. For example, if all three positions are in the plus, then the profit is equal to the profit of the first + profit of the second + profit of the third. In the figure the loss equals the loss of the first + loss of the second + profit of the third.
In other words, everyone trades at an average price, which is as easy as two fingers to calculate.
Apply the MA scale and everything will be there. You will immediately see a big picture of the market. (In your screenshot the midpoint area is 2, no need and no saving!!!).
Then who sits on the best prices, i.e. on the edges of the price channel?
Not profitable and always automatically at a loss, the first thing that came to mind...
On the forex market, the broker sits on the best prices,
On the stock exchange, you can offer the best prices yourself.
The overall result of netting and hedging is exactly the same, if the hedge account does not close with a counter - then the net result will be better.
The leverage is 1:1. There are no swaps, but there are broker's commission and exchange commission. The broker's commission is found out from the broker, the exchange commission from the MOEX website. Plus, pay attention to the concept of a "Scalper trade".