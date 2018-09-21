MOEX.Beginner's Questions - page 2
If I trade on a demo MQ, will I be able to predict all trading costs based on the deductions in the demo account?
No, as at least the broker commission is calculated based on the size of your deposit.
Ok.
Thank you very much for your help!
I think I need to do a thorough reading.
Everything is working.
So far I can't see any difference with forex
Only that the minimum is 1 lot.
Exactly the same marting, although they said it didn't work:
What is the difference after all?
Judging by the picture, you need to turn off the hedge in the settingshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/98459
So the hedge on MOEX doesn't work, you have to turn it off?
There is ONLY netting on the exchange!
Indeed, netting is a slightly different trade. // three-storey mat omitted...
The programme will have to be rewritten, and drastically.
You think there is a hedge on the interbank. There is not and will not be a hedge on the exchange.
So there is no opportunity to close the most profitable trade in a position?
There is also no information about the current profits of the components of the position.
Here's an example:
How do I close only the top trade or order?