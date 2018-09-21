MOEX.Beginner's Questions - page 2

Renat Akhtyamov:

If I trade on a demo MQ, will I be able to predict all trading costs based on the deductions in the demo account?

No, as at least the broker commission is calculated based on the size of your deposit.

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Ok.

Thank you very much for your help!

I think I need to do a thorough reading.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Everything is working.

So far I can't see any difference with forex

Only that the minimum is 1 lot.

Exactly the same marting, although they said it didn't work:


What is the difference after all?

Judging by the picture, you need to turn off the hedge in the settingshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/98459

In addition, you will be able to use real volumes and "open interest". Spread will depend on the cup, slippage can be significant, especially during the evening session (19:00 - 23:50). No trading takes place from 23:50 to 10:00 and on Saturday and Sunday. There may be large gaps at the 10:00 AM opening trading session. Stops at this time may be triggered with a large (up to several seconds) delay.
 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

From the picture, you need to turn off the hedge in the settingsat https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/98459

So the hedge on MOEX doesn't work, you have to turn it off?
Renat Akhtyamov:
There is ONLY netting on the exchange!

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Rafil Nurmukhametov:

Interesting. I will try it.
 

Indeed, netting is a slightly different trade. // three-storey mat omitted...

The programme will have to be rewritten, and drastically.

Renat Akhtyamov:

You think there is a hedge on the interbank. There is not and will not be a hedge on the exchange.
 
Mikhail Goryunov:
So there is no opportunity to close the most profitable trade in a position?

There is also no information about the current profits of the components of the position.

Here's an example:


How do I close only the top trade or order?

