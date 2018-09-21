MOEX.Beginner's Questions
Everything is working.
So far I can't see any difference with forex
Only that the minimum is 1 lot.
Exactly the same marting, although they said it didn't work:
Read it.
If you do not use the tumbler and open on the market, it is basically the same as Forex?
No. You will essentially be interacting with the market anyway. That is, you will affect the market even with a minimum volume transaction.
FORTS is a centralized market + liquidity is not infinite. If you enter the market with a large volume for a low-liquid instrument - you can go straight into a big loss (by buying out all the available liquidity).
I am only interested in the Eurobucks.
As I understand it is liquidity friendly.
In this case, will I notice differences relative to forex?
Send a screenshot of the cup and specify the volume you intend to trade.
In any case, there will be clearing, i.e. your positions will be reopened with intermediate fixing of the trading result.
I am not looking at the market.
I am interested in trading conditions - swap, commission, real account leverage.
Where can I read about it?
The leverage is 1:1. There is no swap, there is broker's commission and exchange commission. The broker's commission you find out from the broker, the exchange commission - on the MOEX website. Plus, pay attention to the concept of a "scalper deal".
Now that's the right approach to trading, judging by the trading conditions.
It more than works for me.
Scalper trade looked into it. Thank you!
Sorry for the intrusion, one more question...
If I trade on demo MQ, will I be able to predict all trading costs based on demo account deductions?
Sorting out the trade on MOEX?
Please help whoever is in the know.