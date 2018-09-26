Ruble! Sanctions! What next for the Russian currency? - page 7
I don't see people (all of them) exchanging falling roubles for rising dollars against them and putting them in the bag.
Do you work in a bank in the foreign exchange department?
I live near the bank and it has the best exchange rate than others in our city. I checked.
There are no queues.
We have quite freely walking 200-2000. It looks like your bank just does not order them.
In Magnitogorsk, the change is given out exclusively with 200 rubles for 3-4 months, it seems that Magnitogorsk takes change money of 200 rubles, other retailers have not noticed
Although people are using cash more and more rarely, often began to see a card on the counter in the queue
as for the case in point, it is hard to guess what the authorities are up to - a lot of information about the population's huge debts, money is given to everyone at every turn, if the dollar quickly goes up, it turns out that people are at a profit because rubles have become paper and products bought with rubles will become more expensive in the future, but on the other hand inflationary processes have started for consumer goods, i.e. people will have less and less free money in their hands in the future
The dollar is already difficult to contain: Oil revenues are desperately insufficient to pay off foreign debts. If there is a sharp decline in oil, which will happen sooner or later, the rouble will fly to over 100 per dollar.
A year ago they said it would go over 100. There's no way it's going to make it.
It is already budgeted at USD 40 for oil. So a fall in the price of oil will only reduce the revenues in the reserve pot.
But a fall in the price of oil will definitely reduce oil production in the states as the profitability is quite high. And furthermore...
And why do we need money, we do not need money, we need money to pay back loans to the Westerners, but for that they will lower the price of their goods lower and lower, except for petrol, paraffin, wheat, gas, they will be sent to the West faster than the light, to fill their pockets until they are nationalised, and then there is nowhere to go - we have to put the Iron Curtain and back to the new USSR
The third wave up now reaches the Fibo level of 1.6. This is a strong resistance. If market patterns continue, the ruble should soon strengthen to at least 65.
Judging by the picture, resistance has not formed yet.
If the quid drop in price, they will go down.
You need to watch the news - who of the majors decided to sell and how much, to read about their plans.