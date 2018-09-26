Ruble! Sanctions! What next for the Russian currency? - page 9
And I decided to put stop orders, as there was a narrow Donchian channel and they should have rallied this time, as before that the MP in one of the programmes said that the Central Bank would raise the rate, while all analysts' forecasts were that the rate would not be raised.
I am taking a closer look to get in with a BUY. I'm thinking of waiting for it to go down to 65. It is unlikely that the Central Bank will allow it to go lower, it is not profitable for them.
I have bought stakes at 69000 - I think we can still rush there in the coming week. But, there is no ZZ segment on H4 according to my system, so I think 67-67,4 is a possible pivot point for growth, at least for a bounce on small TF, which could be traded.
Options? Well, the disintegration will eat up all the profit within a week)). Even if everything goes in the right direction.
So why do I have to wait a week? I may sell on a wave to 69, the wave will be, and if not, so what, I will short the futures until the target is fulfilled on the spot.
Before that I took puts, but I closed too early, and the profits could be huge compared to the investments - 1 to 6 or so.
As suggested above, the rouble has strengthened to almost 65.
It is now important not to miss the reversal. Does anyone have any insider information about the prerequisites for this?
If so, please share.
The US Fed will probably raise the interest rate tomorrow. Probably won't make it to 65.
Thank you!
Looks like it will really give the dollar a sharp bounce. So tomorrow we need to buy in before the US news.
The dollar is already priced in a rate hike, the market has already priced it in. If they do, there will be a small move, but if they don't, there will be a flight down.
When did it get priced in and played out? Where is the information coming from?