Ruble! Sanctions! What next for the Russian currency? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My brother is a singer, he lives in high places - Kirkorov, Baskov, Agutin, etc. I guess that's where the rumors are coming from.)
;)
===
The ruble is not going anywhere.
Now we are relying on gold, not oil.
That is, at least the ruble is no longer a commodity.
But the ruble may inflate...
Ahahahah))) clowns here too ?
Well put a few names, and what makes you think they are clowns, my brother told me?
;)
===
The ruble is not going anywhere.
Now we are betting on gold, not on oil.
That means that at least the rouble is no longer a commodity.
But the ruble may well increase in value...
Oh, he said so) Well, let's see who will be right.
Do we continue to get richer or is there a pullback on Mon?
There may be a pullback, but it will not be significant. The rally will continue.
You're jumping to conclusions too soon, my dear!
So you decide whether to draw conclusions or not. You yourself drew the conclusion about the fall of the rouble within the specified time frame and then you write early to draw conclusions.
;)
===
The ruble is not going anywhere.
Now we are betting on gold, not on oil.
That means that the rouble is no longer a commodity.
The exchange rate may go up...
Gold is useless. They will saw with a file and pay with it.
So you decide whether to draw conclusions or not. You yourself drew a conclusion about the fall of the ruble in the time frame specified and then you write too early to draw conclusions.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Ruble! Sanctions! What's next for the Russian currency?
Alexander Bereznyak, 2018.09.09 10:02
from a finger in the sky ...
It's a comment on this comment )) not on my statement
Well the trend is clearly bullish
it's a comment on that comment )) not on my statement
Oh, man... Banned...
Moderators should be so eager to work at Service Desk...