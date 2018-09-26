Ruble! Sanctions! What next for the Russian currency? - page 2

New comment
 
Definitely best to hold off on the Thalers for now, otherwise another round of sanctions is on the way
 
Denis Sartakov:

the case is a pipe. drain the water !


are we all going to die? how many times?

 
In the next 2 months the ruble will weaken very much! Open a Buy position on usd|rur.
Already in mid-September the price will start to rise to 76p per dollar. By the end of the year, the approximate value of the rouble will be 112-123p per quid.
 
Михаил Билан:
In the next 2 months the ruble is going to weaken very badly! Open a Buy position on usd|rur.
Already in mid-September the price will start to rise to 76p per dollar. By the end of the year, the approximate value of the ruble will be 112-123p per quid.


Where is this information coming from?

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Where does this information come from?

From a finger stuck in the sky...

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Where is this information coming from?

My brother is a singer, he lives in high places - Kirkorov, Baskov, Agutin, etc. Apparently, that's where the rumours came from.)

 
Михаил Билан:
In the next 2 months the ruble will weaken very much! Open a Buy position on the usd|rur pair.
Already in mid-September the price will start to rise to 76p per dollar. By the end of the year, the approximate value of the ruble will be 112-123p per quid.

Well, let's keep that prediction in mind. Let's see what happens at the end of the year.

 
Georgiy Merts:

Well, let's keep that prediction in mind. Let's see what happens at the end of the year.

You're jumping to conclusions early, my dear!

 
Михаил Билан:

You are jumping to conclusions too soon, my dear!

I mean, how ? It says clearly - "mid-September" and "by the end of the year". Considering the indicator is supposed to sell for $5K - the forecast has a very high probability. The countdown is on. Let's see.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

My brother is a singer, he lives in high places - Kirkorov, Baskov, Agutin, etc. Apparently the rumours came from there).

Ahahahah))) clowns are here too?

12345678910
New comment