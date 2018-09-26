Ruble! Sanctions! What next for the Russian currency? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the case is a pipe. drain the water !
are we all going to die? how many times?
Already in mid-September the price will start to rise to 76p per dollar. By the end of the year, the approximate value of the rouble will be 112-123p per quid.
In the next 2 months the ruble is going to weaken very badly! Open a Buy position on usd|rur.
Already in mid-September the price will start to rise to 76p per dollar. By the end of the year, the approximate value of the ruble will be 112-123p per quid.
Where is this information coming from?
Where does this information come from?
From a finger stuck in the sky...
Where is this information coming from?
My brother is a singer, he lives in high places - Kirkorov, Baskov, Agutin, etc. Apparently, that's where the rumours came from.)
In the next 2 months the ruble will weaken very much! Open a Buy position on the usd|rur pair.
Already in mid-September the price will start to rise to 76p per dollar. By the end of the year, the approximate value of the ruble will be 112-123p per quid.
Well, let's keep that prediction in mind. Let's see what happens at the end of the year.
Well, let's keep that prediction in mind. Let's see what happens at the end of the year.
You're jumping to conclusions early, my dear!
You are jumping to conclusions too soon, my dear!
I mean, how ? It says clearly - "mid-September" and "by the end of the year". Considering the indicator is supposed to sell for $5K - the forecast has a very high probability. The countdown is on. Let's see.
My brother is a singer, he lives in high places - Kirkorov, Baskov, Agutin, etc. Apparently the rumours came from there).
Ahahahah))) clowns are here too?