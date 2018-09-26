Ruble! Sanctions! What next for the Russian currency? - page 8
From the picture, no resistance has been formed yet.
If they dump the quid at a higher price, they will go down.
We need to watch the news - who of the majors decided to sell and how much, to read about their plans
I would like to know their plans. Maybe some of your colleagues know something? Share insider information, please
If you look at the history, the flat is followed by a jump of the average in the same direction and then only a reversal
That is also understandable.
But in this case you have to keep looking at the terminal
Wave patterns seem to be fulfilled this time. A bounce from the level of 71 occurred (1.6 Fibo from the first wave). Now we can expect a pullback to 65 by the end of October.
Further it is more difficult. The global trend is against the ruble and unless policy changes, there should be an uptrend (end of October - beginning of November).
The Central Bank has just decided not to change the interest rate and the rouble has started to strengthen rapidly.
It looks like it will get to 65 sooner.
Lucky fix:
How can it be that it has decided not to change the interest rate if it has increased it by 0.25?
What is your stop level? I have a maximum of 200 pips on Si...
How is it decided not to change if you have raised it by 0.25?
I didn't see it coming. My bad.
And I decided to place stop orders, as there was a narrow Donchian channel and they should have rallied this time, because before that the MP in one of the programmes said that the Central Bank will raise the rate, while all analysts forecasted that the rate will not be raised.
Screenshots of MetaTrader trading platform
Si-9.18, M1, 2018.09.16
JSC ''Otkritie Broker'', MetaTrader 5, Real
Sell Stop entry at the moment of Central Bank interest rate decision