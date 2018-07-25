Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 36
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So, the TS for overoptimisation at the moment:
CADJPY ChnTrendDTS
CADJPY ChnTrendSAR
CADJPY ChnTrendSP
CADJPY ChnFlatSP
CADJPY ChnFlatSAR
CADJPY ChnFlatRTS
CADJPY ChnTrendRTS
CADJPY ChnFlatDTS
I am using CADJPY ChnTrendDTS
Testing period 23.04.17 - 23.04.18, forward from 23.09.17
Current League situation (all TS are trading on demo, no MM, minimum lot).
Favorites by quality:
Chart:
Balance favourites:
Chart:
I remind, the Expert Advisor Trading Systems League (versions for both MT4 and MT5) is on Yandex-disk. In the archive also attached a brief description of the principles of the League and a list of TS, working in it.
By default, the League works with one TS (EURUSD ChnTrendSAR, magik 220141) without any restrictions.
Other TS work only in the strategy tester. For their work on a demo or real account registration codes are required. Registration codes, valid for 3 months with a link to the account number, are issued for optimising individual League systems (2-5 hours on a quad-core Core i5).
Another TS on overoptimization:
CADJPY ChnFlatSAR
CADJPY ChnFlatRTS
CADJPY ChnTrendRTS
CADJPY ChnFlatDTS
I am using CADJPY ChnFlatSAR
Testing period 23.04.17 - 23.04.18, forward from 23.09.17
Can I give you two owls? Let them work.
OKAY. I get it, you only accept cross-platform. Not the case, unfortunately))
Can I give you two owls? Let them work.
A league is a specially structured library in which many things are combined, and thus a number of internal protocols must be followed when writing code. No "external" EAs support these protocols.
If they're so great - then of course you can rewrite them to meet the requirements. But I suspect that if they were good - you wouldn't offer them so easily.
So, all 16TCs on the CADJPY symbol - fully launched in the League.
Next symbol: CHFJPY.
8 TCs are already running. Remaining for re-optimization:
CHFJPY ChnTrendDTS
CHFJPY ChnTrendSAR
CHFJPY ChnTrendSP
CHFJPY ChnFlatSP
CHFJPY ChnFlatSAR
CHFJPY ChnFlatRTS
CHFJPY ChnTrendRTS
CHFJPY ChnFlatDTS
Let's reoptimize CHFJPY ChnTrendDTS.
Testing period 24.04.17 - 24.04.18, forward from 24.09.17
Right. Ten TCs required over-optimisation yesterday. So the new ones will have to be postponed for now.
I have already re-optimized part of the TS.
Remains to be re-optimised:
Optimizing EURCAD EMATrendRTS
Period 25.04.17 - 25.04.18, forward from 25.09.17
Current TCs for over-optimisation:
I bet on NZDUSD EMAFlatRTS recycling
Period 26.04.17-26.04.18, forward from 26.09.17
But, as I don't have this pair, it takes a long and painful time to download the story and distribute it to agents...