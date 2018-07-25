Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 27
I am improving the system so that I can always see from the XML file, which TS, on which symbol was optimized, in which back- and forward-period.
The participants would not need to specify the Expert Advisor and the data used for the optimization.
This weekend I will reload new versions of optimized Expert Advisors.
So, at the moment, the situation on the favourites.
The best in terms of trading quality:
A chart of the best by quality:
Best in Profit:
Best in Profit Chart:
As a reminder, the Expert Advisor Trading Systems League to work in the strategy tester (for both MT4 and MT5) can be found on Yandex-disk. In the archive also attached a brief description of the principles of the League TS.
Registration codes are given for optimization of individual League systems.
Alexey (and others interested), as promised - to select the best systems - I attach a script that collects trades on the specified wizard from the total account. The script, however, is not sufficiently tested, but it seems to work. In addition, I attach a list of all the magicians of the League.
To select - connect to your account:
Login: 9968945
Investor password: TCxG16r9
Server: Alpari-ECN-Demo
We run this script and obtain the file "Trade History.csv" in the terminal file folder and open it in Excel.
The file contains the symbol, magik, TS type, date of build, number of deals performed since then, current maximum SL queue, current maximum price drawdown and integral trade quality score (1.0 means "excellent").
Then - there is a list of all trades with dates, by selecting the "corner" of this table and running the command "Insert chart" - you can get the same diagrams as those I have already given here more than once.
The current situation for the League favourites:
Profit favourites:
Chart of favourites by profile:
Quality favourites:
Quality favourites chart:
Current outsiders in need of over-optimisation:
Just a reminder for those interested - the Trading Systems League expert, as well as the individual experts for optimisation, are in the archive on YandexDisk
Amazingly, not a single TC has died so far.
Well... Today I am finishing reoptimization of the above mentioned systems, and am moving on to the AUDJPY symbol systems.
Requires reoptimization :
EMATrendRTS
EMAFlatDTS,
ChnTrendDTS,
ChnTrendRTS,
ChnTrendSAR,
ChnTrendSP
ChnFlatDTS,
ChnFlatRTS,
ChnFlatSAR,
ChnFlatSP.
The League's best TCs so far.
By integral quality score:
Chart:
By balance:
Chart:
Current Outsiders:
In addition, the optimization of channel TS (8 pieces) for the AUDNZD symbol is coming next
The League's best TS at the moment (all working on a demo account without MM, with a constant minimum lot):
By integral quality score:
Chart:
By Total Profit:
Chart:
I wanted to optimise something and there is no current list!
I wanted to optimise something and there is no current list!
There will be, there will be a list.)
You could've sent me a message in a private message.
Current situation on favourites.
The best in terms of quality of trade:
Chart:
Best in Profit:
Chart:
