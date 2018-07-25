Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 2
I tried to do so. Е. I have two EAs using the same signals - one of them buys, the other one sells. And both of them are very good at losing.
So, you are saying that if you have an Expert Advisor which is losing at a rate higher than double the spread, then I, AT ONCE opening in the opposite direction of you with the same volumes as you do, will be in deficit as a result of a series of trades?
I knew an athlete-runner once. He always came last to the finish line.
And then he thought - if I'm always behind everyone else, then if I turn around and run with my back to the front, I'll be ahead of everyone else.
He tried it - yes, it worked!!!
That's how he became Champion. Good boy!
If you bought 1 lot of Eurobucks and I, at the same moment, sold exactly the same amount, what will be the result of MY trade when yours closes on a stop loss in 100 pips (4 digits)...?
Let's chat in private. I'll show you everything.
I will gladly, once again, help a good man to see his mistake
There are no private messages. Can you Skype me? On my profile.
What do you mean "no private messages"?
Well, try writing to me.
Sent...
Tell me, what's your problem with the period when the EA starts to lose money...?
After all, by reversing the trades, you will have almost as much profit as the System will "drain"...
One of the indispensable characteristics of a working TS is stability. That is, the system must behave within certain limits, despite small changes in the market situation.
As long as the system "kept itself within the limits" for some time - it was stable. As soon as it "went out of bounds" - we consider that it lost its stability. And you (let's speak "you") suggest to "reverse trades" on an unstable system ???
This is a mistake !
If the TS starts to behave differently - this is a reason to re-optimize it to find a different, stable set of parameters, and further installation on the demo to confirm this stability.