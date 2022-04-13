Signal Wrong Warnings

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Hello Everyone,
It has been very long on my signal there are two warnings and they don't make sense see image below  because  the  signal has been trading for more than a year and each month but the warning says 80% traded in 19 days which is not true and impossible according to my stats

How to fix it? because of those warnings my signal is not indexed and now It is very long this thing must be fixed


 

that is very strange because it shows 80 weeks and then it says you have only been trading 90 days.   I bet it's something fbs has done.  but maybe it something that the service desk can fix.

<I(mage deleted> 

 
Ugochukwu Mobi:

Hello Everyone,
It has been very long on my signal there are two warnings and they don't make sense see image below  because  the  signal has been trading for more than a year and each month but the warning says 80% traded in 19 days which is not true and impossible according to my stats

How to fix it? because of those warnings my signal is not indexed and now It is very long this thing must be fixed


It may be the broker archived some part of your history.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
It may be the broker archived some part of your history.

You are right because The broker I am using does that after a month or 2 most trades are archived.
What should I do???

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:

You are right because The broker I am using does that after a month or 2 most trades are archived.
What should I do???

I do not know ... the service desk is replying in simple way (I just found one reply on the forum):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why my signal data showing wrong informations

Marsel, 2021.07.15 13:27

In fact it's a fault of your broker who "archives" history into balance operations


Contact with your broker to unarchive your history.

 
Ugochukwu Mobi # :

You are right because The broker I am using does that after a month or 2 most trades are archived.
What should I do???

The timing of archiving depends on the type of account - if it is a cent account, then archiving will almost certainly be done very often.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

The timing of archiving depends on the type of account - if it is a cent account, then archiving will almost certainly be done very often.

Not by the type of account It depends on reaching a certain lot limit of a symbol and the symbol will be archived with that one huge lot value. 

 
It seems like the problem has been fixed Now the signal is numbered. I am wondering if Is it fixed by mql5??? because the broker could not help they told me they can't unarchive and they archive every 3 months to provide fast execution as MT4 servers are very busy as they have many users. they proposed to move to MT5 as they don't archive MT5 Trading history when I checked now I saw the signal is indexed I am glad
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