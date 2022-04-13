Signal Wrong Warnings
that is very strange because it shows 80 weeks and then it says you have only been trading 90 days. I bet it's something fbs has done. but maybe it something that the service desk can fix.
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Hello Everyone,
It has been very long on my signal there are two warnings and they don't make sense see image below because the signal has been trading for more than a year and each month but the warning says 80% traded in 19 days which is not true and impossible according to my stats
How to fix it? because of those warnings my signal is not indexed and now It is very long this thing must be fixed
You are right because The broker I am using does that after a month or 2 most trades are archived.
What should I do???
I do not know ... the service desk is replying in simple way (I just found one reply on the forum):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why my signal data showing wrong informations
Marsel, 2021.07.15 13:27
In fact it's a fault of your broker who "archives" history into balance operations
Contact with your broker to unarchive your history.
The timing of archiving depends on the type of account - if it is a cent account, then archiving will almost certainly be done very often.
Not by the type of account It depends on reaching a certain lot limit of a symbol and the symbol will be archived with that one huge lot value.
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Hello Everyone,
It has been very long on my signal there are two warnings and they don't make sense see image below because the signal has been trading for more than a year and each month but the warning says 80% traded in 19 days which is not true and impossible according to my stats
How to fix it? because of those warnings my signal is not indexed and now It is very long this thing must be fixed