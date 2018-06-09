Disconnecting WebMoney. - page 9
To all present.
How about the option to transfer ePayments to BTC and then, from BTC to bank card, via exchangers? From MQL to ePayments you get 0% fee. From ePayments to BTC almost no commission. I do not understand what are the limitations in ePayments cabinet: minimum 50$, etc. Remains to find out if exchangers charge too much commission when transferring to bank card. And if straight, problem solved, the Webmoney alternative is ready.
Personally for me, BTC is like a way to earn, and not for me :) As a payment system, I don't need it for nothing.
All present.
How about the option of transferring ePayments to BTC. And then, from BTC to bank card, via exchangers? From MQLs to ePayments 0% commission. From ePayments to BTC almost no commission. I do not understand what are the limitations in ePayments cabinet: minimum 50$, etc. Remains to find out if exchangers charge too much commission when transferring to bank card.
There, the bitcoin exchange rate will be 10 percent lower if you sell, but more expensive if you buy
Well, actually, like WMZ to hryvnia or ruble, at the rate of exchange sites. Till WM not cut off I use exactly this way. Withdraw WMZ in hryvnia exchanger sites. I think there is not much of a difference when transferring BTC to hryvnia.Moreover, Bitcoin network seems to charge less commission than WM.
Well, actually, like WMZ to hryvnia or rouble, at the rate of exchange websites. As long as WM is not disconnected, I use this method. I withdraw WMZ in hryvnia through exchanger sites. I think that when you transfer BTC to hryvnia difference will not be felt.Not only that, Bitcoin network takes lower commission than WM.
Why such a tinier, there is an echanger, you create your limit, and change at market price.
Either you wait for market or you may trade with counter limit.
Markets come of course not so often as in forex, but a couple thousand WMZ a day really.
A WMU direct withdrawal to the card.
Previously
mql5 →[0.8%]→ WebMoney
now have to
mql5 →[0%]→ ePayments →[2%]→ WebMoney
1.2% down the drain
There withdrawal to WM 2%, it's for input 1%
I think the forum can be closed. Many people who have really moved services, supermarket, freelance, articles are sitting precisely on WM.
They simply write their own website and do the same thing without MQ (except articles of course).
For me personally, working through WM is more important than working with MQ, no WM and no barking.
We must switch to a cash payment from hand to hand as in the good old days. It's more reliable, for sure.
You'll have to haul the electric trains back and forth ))))