What's the alternative? Webmoney is the most convenient for me personally.
It's not just the most convenient, it's the only one that fits, all the others are some kind of PS
and once relied on as "the linchpin of payments"
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6834/page3#comment_204887
It's more likely that Webmoney itself is kicking around.
Comrades administrators, what would be an alternative to electronic payment systems for deposit and withdrawal of funds.
At the moment there are a lot of electronic systems around, and there are many to choose from, and not even one but several, because the site is directly related to the calculations!
Looking forward to an answer, thank you!
There will be an alternative, but clearly more expensive :) mql5 should work for everything.
Webmoney is definitely more convenient for both deposits and withdrawals.
People are too lazy to google "webmoney problems 2018" )))) How do you write software?
There are no problems