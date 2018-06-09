Disconnecting WebMoney. - page 8
Maybe it's a false start and everything will stay as it is?
So as not to guess, we have to wait for a response from the competent people.
I agree.
But as a consequence - they closed on entry, so it was a matter of closing on withdrawal as well. We have what we have.
I did not receive a message about input closure, and before you enlightened me, I had no information about it. I thought that if there was a withdrawal, there was an input.
I noticed it by accident too, I only typed here once :-) it was 6 years ago.
I was surprised when customers wrote - how to buy with WebMoney = I have been sent to the input page - without looking, that there has been no WebMoney there for a long time
The description of the withdrawal to Webmoney has already been removed from the "Withdrawal" section: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/302#withdrawpp
Webmoney withdrawal page is still present
I'm talking about INPUT, not OUTPUT.
EXIT I do every day.
But that ability is about to be shut down. Good or bad, that's not for us to decide.
is there an output here?
Yes, it seems to be there. But in the content is already removed:
:)
Recharging via VM is available under recharges by card
To all present.
How about transferring ePayments to BTC and then, from BTC to bank card, via exchangers? From MQL to ePayments 0% commission. From ePayments to BTC almost no commission. I do not understand what are the limitations in ePayments cabinet: minimum 50$, etc. Remains to find out if exchangers charge too much commission when transferring to bank card. And if straight, problem solved, the Webmoney alternative is ready.
The bitcoin exchange rate will be 10 percent lower there if you sell, but more expensive if you buy