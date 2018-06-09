Disconnecting WebMoney. - page 14
+Payments ePayments service on a pay-as-you-go basis.
Card maintenance$2.9(per month)
No withdrawals from ePayments and conversion to local currency?
mql5 →[0%]→ ePayments →[2%]→ WebMoney
there's nothing to use but web money...
Give me a normal way to withdraw! Without it all becomes meaningless...!!
sadly... the Epayments card that methinks is handed out doesn't work for me...
nothing to use but web money...
Give me a normal way to withdraw! without it all makes no sense...!
It's perfect for you. You just have to realise that nothing is free and the %2.6 fee for payments in a currency other than the card's currency is THAT low. It's a great option.
What's next?
What is the difference with PayPal?
You get the same fees.
And $35 a year, no maintenance fees forEpayments?
It's perfect for you. You just have to realise that nothing is free and the %2.6 fee for payments in a currency other than the card's currency is THAT low. It's a great option.
Doesn't fit. It used to be better. The option is bad + a bunch of limits that don't stack up in your head.
It doesn't fit. It used to be better. The option is bad + a bunch of limits that don't fit in your head.
What limits. Don't make a big deal out of it. For a verified user, EP system limits are not limits for mql5.user, they are unreachable horizons :) .
Men! What's this all about? What's with all the cryptic messages? I didn't get any. Where and how was it supposed to arrive?
And the choice is huge... that's absurd! (... leave WebMoney, it's the most popular...)