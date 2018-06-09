Disconnecting WebMoney. - page 14

Evgeny Belyaev:

+Payments ePayments service on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Yuriy Asaulenko:

Card maintenance$2.9(per month)

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

No withdrawals from ePayments and conversion to local currency?

Pavel Kolchin:

mql5 →[0%]→ ePayments →[2%]→ WebMoney

 
sad... the methinks Epayments card doesn't work for me...
there's nothing to use but web money...

Give me a normal way to withdraw! Without it all becomes meaningless...!!
 
It's perfect for you. You just have to realise that nothing is free and the %2.6 fee for payments in a currency other than the card's currency is THAT low. It's a great option.

 
Pavel Kolchin:

What's next?

What is the difference with PayPal?

You get the same fees.

And $35 a year, no maintenance fees forEpayments?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

It's perfect for you. You just have to realise that nothing is free and the %2.6 fee for payments in a currency other than the card's currency is THAT low. It's a great option.

Doesn't fit. It used to be better. The option is bad + a bunch of limits that don't stack up in your head.

 
Men! What's this all about? What's with all the cryptic messages? I didn't get any. Where and how was it supposed to arrive?
 
Evgeny Belyaev:

It doesn't fit. It used to be better. The option is bad + a bunch of limits that don't fit in your head.

What limits. Don't make a big deal out of it. For a verified user, EP system limits are not limits for mql5.user, they are unreachable horizons :) .

 
Sergey Vradiy:
Men! What's this all about? What's with all the cryptic messages? I didn't get any. Where and how was it supposed to arrive?
headline

And the choice is huge... that's absurd! (... leave WebMoney, it's the most popular...)
