I just exchanged as usual: wmz -> P24, no problems.
Makes sense. WMZ has not been abolished. WMU, on the other hand, is currently a phantom. Perhaps the problem will be solved in the future, as it was in the case with the previous WM blockage in 2013. But for now there is no solution.
Who owns WM anyway?
Vitaly, do you have the possibility of opening a card account tied to your phone account with a mobile operator?
We have such an operator as Megafon, I have a number from it, I recently opened a Megafon card, which is great. With WM instantly replenish the phone account (0.8%) and immediately this money is available on the card.
I am sure you have something similar.
I do not have such a possibility, we just have a tendency to raise tariffs on everything, including mobile communication. I recharge my phone at least once a year to keep my number active. Let them kill themselves, but I will never pay more than the real cost for anything - such is their nature. We don't even have an alternative amongst operators. It's much worse than Africa here now - they only squeeze away without giving anything in return.
What do you mean there is no alternative - one operator or what???
I'm paying $1.5/month for 4G mobile unlimited, I do not remember how much for calls, I do not make many calls, all the communication is online
Who owns WM anyway?
I can't know. Initially (in 1998) it was Computational Forces CJSC. Then, when they entered the markets of other countries, they registered the respective companies according to the laws of those countries. For example, in Ukraine, they are functioning as: Financial company Elmi, SE "FU "VM-Factor" and "Paymaster" Ltd. Four hours ago, the NBU cancelled the registrations of all three companies and revoked the licences that had previously been issued to them.
That's why I asked. Will WMZ be available in Ukraine or will they close everything? Because sometimes you have to make settlements.
What kind of operator is this?
I went to megaphone site.
Here is MTS.
Definitely higher than in Ukraine. It is amazing.
500 R is somewhere around 250 UAH.
Here's belim Kyivstar for 155
I have a Russian Megafon, but the tariff is old, they do not sell it now. And there 4 G to a threshold of a day, I do not remember, but I seldom exceed. And then 64 kb/s, but unlim.
I do not really need a smart card, I think I need enum to perform the same WM operations most of all)) And a card tied to megaphone
That's why I asked. Will WMZ still be available in Ukraine or will they shut everything down? Sometimes I have to make payments.
WebMoney is a payment system. No matter what kind of a ban is put on it by one state or another, it will work wherever there is internet. The ban in Ukraine will affect only WMU (UAH), because now these marks can not be officially converted into hryvnia. Everything else is quite difficult to prohibit (hello from Telegram). So now there is only way to withdraw WMZ, WME and WMR through exchangers.
So where's the unlimit?
A girl on Tele2 had unlimited, now they have unilaterally changed it to 30 Gb.