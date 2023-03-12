Price signals, what will happen to them? - page 14
and yet he was banned
He is not available for subscription until drawdown leveled at 30%, and the logical question, since he has 5 subscribers left with 32K$, he can be subscribed to again after drawdown for $20 though he is a cent?
no idea, this is a question for the service administration
i'm talking about zelinsky
read the last review in his signal, as soon as he came out of a drawdown last year due to a deep correction in an uptrend, he was immediately subscribed)
Good question, the stats still show 64 trades from last June, only "Funds" shows the entire past history of the signal from 2015
What the broker's server gives is what is shown in the signals.
I've been watching his signal since 2016, in May 2017 he had a loss of -25%, from September '15 to June '17 all trades disappeared in his history except Balance I/O
What the broker's server sends is what is shown in the signals.
How is this possible?
How is that possible?
I am not an MQ employee. The question is clearly not for me.
Nobody cleans anything. The history is taken from the trading history of the terminal as it is.
Renat and Rashid are people who consider their vision exceptional. They are not accommodating to anyone, it is normal for them to change working conditions in the process, this applies not only to traders but also to brokers. The format of their business communication is as follows: our costs have gone up, so you owe us more. But there is no foresight in action. When a cat climbs a tree, nothing else comes to mind but to simply cut the tree down. That's how MQ heads are.
As for cent accounts, that's an incredibly stupid decision, subscribers have always not cared about cent accounts or not, so they will go there, the only problem is that it's impossible to find them, you can't see them. But maybe they just won't be there at all, maybe they can't be registered. On the other hand, brokers have a 20%/80% ratio of classic accounts, where 80% are cent accounts. Cent accounts got their popularity due to the fact that the average bill is falling every year. Traders are not very interested in putting adequate amounts to trade on regular accounts.
Plus the euphoria with crypto is not helping the forex market in any way. And all the wild forex market and wild forex brokers appeared and developed with easy help from MQ.
In order to change things for the better MQ should start with himself.