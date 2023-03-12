Price signals, what will happen to them? - page 12
Traders will sooner run away from signals like CALM -- yes from Service, which is built on the principle "trading for a signal is one thing, and trading for yourself is another".
Even if the service will be only a dozen signals - but each of them will really be a signal.
Statistics of "survivors" is known to all - no more than 5% - so why fool yourself and people and be a laughingstock.
Before the withdrawal of tenths signals from the toll zone - the forum is all talk about "how this signal got into the top", "how can there be such a gain", etc.
If you read comments on CALM, you will see a lot of bewilderment coming from subscribers of this signal.
What kind of IQ do you need to have to deliberately subscribe to a penny signal and then be perplexed that it is a penny signal))
What kind of IQ do you need to have to deliberately subscribe to a cent signal and then wonder why it's cent?)
What has IQ got to do with it? Create a hysteria and a frenzy of subscribers -- and there will be "happiness".
I, for example, for at least 90% of static indicators do not know what to do with them in practice. So it's me who knows and understands how each indicator is calculated, what its essence is and how it is used. And what about subscribers? At least 90% of subscribers do not understand what is going on.
The service must be at least somewhat responsible, not a magnet for the collection of suckers and the naive. If the service will be responsible - signals, really worthy of attention, will appear in TOP - there will be no refusal to subscribers.
Otherwise, there will be once in five years, randomly promoted CALM and occasional couple thousands of subscribers for half a year - and a cloud of "lost, laughed at" observers.
By the way, I don't think anyone has mentioned this.
For example, if I have two identical accounts, but one for $10 000 and the other for 10 000 cents, and the Expert Advisor is trading and working with the accounts is absolutely the same, then I would signal the cent account publicly, even at minimal cost. But I wouldn't make the same $10 000 public, even though it is a small amount of money.
Do you think I will be allowed to join signals with such stats?
Why wouldn't they let you in?
Only I would definitely pass by your signal.
Because the balance is below funds?)))
Here's where the situation is more clear.
the environment is changing rapidly.
Means are everything and balance is nothing. Full stop.
Once again, start trading without an initial balance.
If there are funds there will be a balance. It's a trivial Watson.