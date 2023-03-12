Price signals, what will happen to them? - page 11
Come on hot guys, let's count the drawdown from the initial deposit ;)
Balance is equilibrium. A balance violation leads to a deviation from the balance in one direction or another.
The deposit should be regarded as the maximum funds reached as a result of the trade, then, there will be no misunderstandings.
Yusuf, but don't go overboard either.
Let's talk about real trading, not what it might be if ...
It is impossible to count as a deposit/balance sheet the maximum funds -- at the very least, they are not even practically attainable -- as it is impossible to fix a trading result at its maximum.
The tester points to this particular drawdown as the maximum drawdown, apparently for good reason. But, I agree, we should, then, consider the current deposit as the maximum fixed funds by the formula:
Current Deposit = Means + results of open positions.
Deposit = Means + results of open positions after closing them.
Balance is the amount of money in the account. When you open a position, current funds may be higher or lower than the balance (fixed money in the account).Closing a position will cause the money in the account to be locked in - setting a new balance.
The tester indicates this drawdown as a maximal drawdown for a good reason.
I haven't looked into this issue.
But MK has some indicators unbalanced -- that in the tester, in the terminal, in the signals, in the mobile terminal -- the same indicator can mean different things.
As an example, look at the "profit total" indicator in the table of trades in the signals -- and compare it to the exact same "profit total" indicator in the terminal -- these are different indicators that are calculated by a different formula:
-- in the terminal -- this is the profit of all deals including swaps and commissions
-- in signals -- this is the profit of all deals without swaps and commissions
Such examples are singular, but they do exist.
The reason here is different, as I understand it. The tester runs the Expert Advisor on a long history without balance fixing.
If the drawdown is calculated using the balance, then the drawdown of the balance will be equal to zero when the initial balance exceeds the means.
To estimate the drawdown in some way, in this situation we should calculate the drawdown from the maximum balance.
Yes, they will be free.
We are gradually improving the service and will soon have more interesting features for subscribers.
"How do you mean non-cent accounts will also be free?)
"If you want to get the traders to sign up for free, it would be great if they would trade for themselves or somewhere else.)
"It will be even more interesting if traders run away from signals and trade for themselves or signal elsewhere ))
"It will be even more interesting, when traders run away from signals and trade only for themselves ))
Traders will sooner run away from signals like CALM -- yes from Service, which is built on the principle "trading for a signal is one thing, and trading for yourself is another".
Even if the service will be only a dozen signals - but each of them will really be a signal.
Statistics of "survivors" is known to all - no more than 5% - so why fool yourself and people and be a laughingstock.
Before the withdrawal of tenths signals from the toll zone - the forum is all talk about "how this signal got into the top", "how can there be such a gain", etc.
If you read reviews of CALM, you will see a lot of bewilderment on the part of those who signed up for it.