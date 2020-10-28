questions about Non-Commercial Net Positions in Japanese Yen

New comment
 

Dear MQL5 team,


I found Non-Commercial Net Positions in Japanese Yen in your site, and it states that the source is Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The link is below.

 

https://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm

 

I have searched in many reports, but didnt find the data, so could you please let me know which report contains the data, and how can I find the report?

many thanks.


Best

Error during processing.
  • nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com
DiagnosticInfo...
 

I do not have time for search now but it should be somewhere on this page by the link: https://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm

And it is the release schedule: https://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ReleaseSchedule/index.htm

Commitments of Traders | CFTC
Commitments of Traders | CFTC
  • www.cftc.gov
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (Commission or CFTC) publishes the Commitments of Traders (COT) reports to help the public understand market dynamics. Specifically, the COT reports provide a breakdown of each Tuesday’s open interest for futures and options on futures markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above...
 
Sergey Golubev:

I do not have time for search now but it should be somewhere on this page by the link: https://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm

And it is the release schedule: https://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ReleaseSchedule/index.htm

Thanks for the link.

I have contacted with Commodity Futures Trading Commission, they said they do not publish any net positions, the data have been calculated by MQL5 team. Maybe economic calendar team?

many thanks.


Best

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
kn2029:

Thanks for the link.

I have contacted with Commodity Futures Trading Commission, they said they do not publish any net positions, the data have been calculated by MQL5 team. Maybe economic calendar team?

many thanks.


Best

They (CFTC) are publishing the pdf files and the files in txt for txt format. So, may be - those data are calculated or summarized based on those files.
Anyway, many ecomonic calendars are having this news events so I think - it is published by CFTC on those files.

It is from this main page (those files are located on this page by the links to download):

Generally, the data in the COT reports is from Tuesday and released Friday. The CFTC receives the data from the reporting firms on Wednesday morning and then corrects and verifies the data for release by Friday afternoon.

The Legacy reports are broken down by exchange. These reports have a futures only report and a combined futures and options report. Legacy reports break down the reportable open interest positions into two classifications: non-commercial and commercial traders.

Commitments of Traders | CFTC
Commitments of Traders | CFTC
  • www.cftc.gov
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (Commission or CFTC) publishes the Commitments of Traders (COT) reports to help the public understand market dynamics. Specifically, the COT reports provide a breakdown of each Tuesday’s open interest for futures and options on futures markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above...
 

I am not a specialist in Commitments of Traders (COT).
But I found some tools for COT in CodeBase (so, you can ask the author of this tools about how/where to get the data for this tool for example):

----------------

MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Indicators is a set of indicators analyzing CFTC reports (US Commodity Futures Trading Commission) and allowing you to plot COT, D-COT, TFF and CIT charts directly in the MetaTrader platform.

----------------

The article from same author: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 

MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT4
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT4
  • www.mql5.com
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Indicators is a set of indicators analyzing CFTC reports (US Commodity Futures Trading Commission) and allowing you to plot COT, D-COT, TFF and CIT charts directly in the MetaTrader platform. These indicators are available in the source codes, however, their work requires special libraries MetaCOT 2 CFTC MT4 ToolBox...
 

It is the other article which may be useful related to long non-commercial net positions and short non-commercial net positions

MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5

MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5
MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 5 trading terminal, developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp., as one of the trader's tools contains the MQL5 programming language, that supports object-oriented programming. On one hand, MQL5 is not  compatible with its previous version - MQL4, on the other - it has a lot of new possibilities of fully-featured object-oriented language...
 
thanks very much for the information. Really appreciate, thank you.
New comment