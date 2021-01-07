From theory to practice - page 1851
How to make money from casual wandering)))
Casual wandering earnings, you should call it)))
How's Uladzimir doing? When will the mona come?
It's fine.
When I'm drunk))
I'll finish the new ATS, soak it up and post it.
I have no time for bullshit.
Here today I ran a demo on 4 pairs. I correct errors. I have a lot to do. It does not open at the signals, the orders are triggered. Not always set TP.
No open orders. Res= 1.31% for the day. Entry price is 5% of the deposit per one pair.
It is not enough. No good movement. It's 15. On 10 pairs even more.
You're a great theorist, Volodya;)
Ahem. ))))
ATS is not a game son, it's an engineering job. It's continuous improvement.
And you don't have to worry about my accounts. Not at all.
You're annoying. You're making a mess in my personal life. Ugh, you bastard.
After all this time something should have been born by now. The boy said, the boy did. I'm waiting for the monitoring.
You silly little goose.) You like to be fucked.
This is the last post to you.
don't take this painfully, but the entry 5% and the exit (average 0.1 something there) are cut with strategies with forecasts and by zig-zags. Hold time 20 minutes only
This is not your strategy. Just taking an arbitrary pips robot to get you off.
5% is the collateral value of a 0.01 minimum lot at 200 leverage. It's not a risk.
It's a five-minute chart. The price is stomping around and does not allow the strategy to develop. But the conditions are set so that the system does not plummet.
I don't use other people's products. This is one of my developments. I will finish it and put it on the real signal. But it won't be for subscription. I do not intend to support it permanently, I will not trade manually. Just to satisfy your curiosity.
I am more confused by short holding time and presence of two or more orders (sometimes counter orders) for one instrument at the same time. I also see there is a relatively low profit at a relatively low SL (you can see there is a 0.5 stop and take profit at 0.1)
This is clearly not trend forecasting and is very similar to (at least self) cheating.
I think the screenshot doesn't correspond to anything you've said anyway. It may be yours, but a completely different algorithm.