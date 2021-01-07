From theory to practice - page 1659
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What to analyse))))))) He himself said100% profitable). In the profile analyse))))))))))
100% know where))
Well,we'll have to wait for the transportation supervisor)))))))
no
He was playing with the drawdown in there in an interesting way.
I was watching it live, now all I have to do is script it and watch the trades.
then i tried to test it, i mean i wrote the same program myself
but
I'm not impressed because it's purely a balancing act.
and I'm not a big fan of that, because there are bound to be huge drawdowns
no
He was playing with the drawdown in there in an interesting way.
I watched it live, now it's just a script to throw in and watch the trades
then i tried to test it, i mean i wrote the same program myself
but
I'm not impressed, because it's purely a balancing act.
and i don't really like this kind of thing because there's bound to be some huge drawdowns
Let Chehevar answer that, bro))))))))))
Let Chegevara answer, bro))))))))))
the warden hangs out in the forum.
He doesn't seem to come on here,
looking for quanta, apparently more important...
the boss hangs out in the forum.
doesn't come on here,
Quants are looking for, apparently, more important...
:))) I thought there would be a physicist there who would now start shining with calculations on the amplitude of the probability of the price at the next point in time. That would have been extremely interesting. And there's some fool who learned Duk's theory by heart and vainly tries to reanimate it. It's no fun.
Is there any life left in here? That's good. I'm a little busy at the moment, but I haven't given up forex, I'll join the debate next week.
:))) I thought there would be a physicist there who would now start blathering about calculating the amplitude of the probability of the price at the next point in time. That would have been extremely interesting. And there's some fool who learned Duk's theory by heart and vainly trying to revive it. It's no fun.
Is there any life left in here? That's good. I am a little busy at the moment, but I have not given up Forex, and next week I will join the debate.
Sash, you have a real time transformation, and then this real linear time t is involved in calculations?
Sash, you have a real time transformation and then this real linear time t is involved in the calculations?
This real time is needed to determine market periods. They are exactly temporal - a trading session, a day, etc. And inside those periods the time is proper. To put it simply - the sample volume for calculations is temporary, and reading of quotes within this period is performed according to a very intricate law - in periods of high volatility more often, in periods of low volatility less often.
:))) I thought there would be a physicist there who would now start blathering about calculating the amplitude of the probability of the price at the next point in time. That would have been extremely interesting. And there's some fool who learned Duk's theory by heart and vainly trying to revive it. It's no fun.
Is there any life left in here? That's good. I'm a little busy at the moment, but I haven't given up forex, I'll join the debate next week.
The first fool here is you, uncle, with your crazy ideas. And you're not busy, you're just a pussy, because you're a coward.)
All IMHO))))
the boss hangs out in the forum.
doesn't come on here,
Quants are looking for, it seems more important...
There's no point in discussing things that for me have long since been understood and tried and tested in practice.
Is there any life left in this place?
Got this distribution of the deviation of some parameter without any transformations.
The first fool here is you uncle with your delusional ideas. And you're not busy, you're just a pussy because you're a coward.)
Everything is IMHO)))
:))) Nobody pissed anywhere. I just pissed on the Canadian a little bit on 02.10.2019 and did not do any forex for a month. I was sad. And you're still raging? How old are you, Dima?