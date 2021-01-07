From theory to practice - page 1664

-_- о_0 -_-

One

the law

from the empty

brow of the ignorant

♪ on the forum ♪

bounces,

Among them.

generating

idiotic theories,

♪ that make ♪

that the dopey cries nonstop,

Exceeding

critical

stupidity

of human

forcing

idiots to fight with each other,

Leads

to a chain reaction

reaction.


It makes you want

to grab a statistical rag

to wipe pink, unwashed eyes for years,

And say softly,

softly and politely:

"Ward 6 chiefs...

- you have exceeded your authority!


 
Alexander_K:
0-1 1-2 2-3 3-4 4-5 5-6 6-7 7-8 8-9 9-10 10-11 11-12 12-13 13-14 14-15 15-16 16-17 17-18 18-19 19-20 20-21 21-22 22-23 23-0
40 100 150 200 200 200 200 200 240 300 400 400 400 400 400 400 450 450 450 400 400 360 360 100
90 36 24 18 18 18 18 18 15 12 9 9 9 9 9 9 8 8 8 9 9 10 10 36


Here is the result of my suffering for a month:

1 line - time interval of the day

3 line - frequency of quotation reading (once every specified number of seconds).

What do they give? Well, this is a secret for now. I will tell you if I will get more profit on the real account.

No, actually it is more accurate:

0-1 1-2 2-3 3-4 4-5 5-6 6-7 7-8 8-9 9-10 10-11 11-12 12-13 13-14 14-15 15-16 16-17 17-18 18-19 19-20 20-21 21-22 22-23 23-0
60 100 150 180 180 180 180 180 240 300 400 400 400 400 450 450 600 600 450 400 360 240 200 100
60 36 24 20 20 20 20 20 15 12 9 9 9 9 8 8 6 6 8 9 10 15 18 36
just like that ;)

 
Олег avtomat:

just like that ;)

on target
 
Martin Cheguevara:

But the Mayakovskis are still alive in Russia).

 
khorosh:

But the Mayakovskis are still around in Russia.)

he just didn't see what I was doing, cause wizard got me thinking.

I watched it for a week, and eeee-eee-eee-eee-eee-eee-eee.

i thought it was ready, retested and proceeded to improve the program, because trading against the counter-trend has a risk of loss, whatever way you slice it

Now I'm just going to put into action what's on my mind

Equity grows so high that it is too easy

it is clear that I have a double chip trading the trend within the trend and the counter-trend within the flat

but there's still no indices

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


And the brains?

I've got my own system underdeveloped.

I do demos on weekdays (I dabble) and real life on weekends

 
Good for you if it works. But I think that no matter how hard you try, you will never be able to stop at something for good, that's the fate of all EA programming enthusiasts. For there is no limit to perfection.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

he just didn't see what I was getting at, because wizard got me thinking.

and watched it for a week and eeee-eee-eee-eee-eee-eee-eee.

i thought it was ready, protested and continued improving the program, because trading against the trend has a risk of loss, whatever way you slice it

Now I`ll realize what I`ve been working on for a long time.

Equity is getting so high that it is almost impossible to take it out of my hands.

it is natural that i got a double deal going down the trend and going counter-trend in the flat

but there's still no indices.

the grail is dejection

# dejection is a grail #

♪ flying around in circles ♪

♪ from year to year unwillingly ♪

Only Gauss

♪ looks at you ♪

♪ on you ♪

bell ringing,

There's a channel, there's a second one growing,

there's a third waiting around the corner,

gaze, gaze, spark, fire,

vodka, profit, buy, sell,... bummer.

And everything seems to be there and there is nothing,

you find it and you lose it, you get it and you lose it,

50-50 ... Gauss will "think" - again twenty-five,

you think ... once again starting to play...

again

counting

a pattern of chaos.



Somehow I've had too much Mayakovsky for the night XD

But maybe it'll come down to who knows XD


PS: bedtime joke.

A broker's pocket is not rubber, more than you give won't fit in.

