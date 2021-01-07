From theory to practice - page 1664
Here is the result of my suffering for a month:
1 line - time interval of the day
3 line - frequency of quotation reading (once every specified number of seconds).
What do they give? Well, this is a secret for now. I will tell you if I will get more profit on the real account.
-_- о_0 -_-
One
the law
from the empty
brow of the ignorant
♪ on the forum ♪
bounces,
Among them.
generating
idiotic theories,
♪ which
that the dopey cries nonstop,
Exceeding
critical
stupidity
of human
forcing
idiots to fight with each other,
Leads
to a chain reaction
reaction.
It makes you want
to grab a statistical rag
to wipe pink, unwashed eyes for years,
And say softly,
softly and politely:
"Ward 6 chiefs...
- you have exceeded your authority!
But the Mayakovskis are still alive in Russia).
either equalising the number of ticks per period
or the number of readings
But the Mayakovskis are still around in Russia.)
he just didn't see what I was doing, cause wizard got me thinking.
I watched it for a week, and eeee-eee-eee-eee-eee-eee-eee.
i thought it was ready, retested and proceeded to improve the program, because trading against the counter-trend has a risk of loss, whatever way you slice it
Now I'm just going to put into action what's on my mind
Equity grows so high that it is too easy
it is clear that I have a double chip trading the trend within the trend and the counter-trend within the flat
but there's still no indices
And the brains?
I've got my own system underdeveloped.
I do demos on weekdays (I dabble) and real life on weekends
Good for you if it works. But I think that no matter how hard you try, you will never be able to stop at something for good, that's the fate of all EA programming enthusiasts. For there is no limit to perfection.
the grail is dejection
# dejection is a grail #
♪ flying around in circles ♪
♪ from year to year unwillingly ♪
Only Gauss
♪ looks at you ♪
♪ on you ♪
bell ringing,
There's a channel, there's a second one growing,
there's a third waiting around the corner,
gaze, gaze, spark, fire,
vodka, profit, buy, sell,... bummer.
And everything seems to be there and there is nothing,
you find it and you lose it, you get it and you lose it,
50-50 ... Gauss will "think" - again twenty-five,
you think ... once again starting to play...
again
counting
a pattern of chaos.
Somehow I've had too much Mayakovsky for the night XD
But maybe it'll come down to who knows XD
PS: bedtime joke.
A broker's pocket is not rubber, more than you give won't fit in.