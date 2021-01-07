From theory to practice - page 1655

Martin Cheguevara:

The statistical advantage of the deals decides.

how did something like this grow from scratch?

That's pretty cool.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Accounts are for a select few!

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

the beginning is hidden, there's probably a lot of slack there
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Not from scratch, from $100.

There's no such thing as miracles.

I maxed out at 1.35%.

But this is more important than the drawdown - it's the probability that determines everything.


 
Martin Cheguevara:

and what does it look like after the 17th of October?
 
Martin Cheguevara:

I don't care if it's now.

There is no difference, statistics are statistics in Africa and in the crisis.

No, the balance above
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
That's for now.

I hope that you will catch up with me and overtake me)

That's when I will have the incentive to strive to progress and not just make money;)

although a lot higher than 100% profitable trades...

probably 100% profit per month with the same risks as 10% profit per year.

That would be a miracle)

 
Martin Cheguevara:

this is as of october 17th

even with a 3 day interval, the report is out of date

Freshly made, please

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The report is up-to-date. The change in the chart is based on closed trades, not on the past 24 hours.

 
Martin Cheguevara:

aaaa

I see now, it is a graph of profit to balance, profit as it were

