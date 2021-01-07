From theory to practice - page 1630
Testing the grail on a VPS. If anyone has the ability to host a couple of accounts on a free VPS or a constantly running computer to copy them(when mirroring trades). As my methodology allows to drain accounts very quickly and(without taking into account spread/swap etc) down about 80%, which in a coup including all costs would give about 60% stable profit. I would like to borrow some space on a dedicated VPS for permanent testing of this strategy as a copying back signals, and finding a smoother algorithm for this strategy. Who would be interested, please contact me.
I have a grail but no money for vpc.
You should put that in the humour section, they'll probably help you out.
What is the MO of the transaction?
It's getting a bit stale, so I'll put some wood in it.
I've concocted a new "grail". The recipe is simple. We enter by the trend determined by the MA. On a pullback, it is averaged. At the drawdown > 11%, close the loss. Tester optimizer was not used, parameters and algorithm were defined during visual testing.
Testing results from 01.01.2019. Initial deposit 4000.
A_K, a 3-month competition with good conditions starts on 1 November. Get involved.
If only the lot was constant - the wood would fade...
What is the trade's MO?
MO from the tester? - I don't think it's the best estimate.
tested an advisor under MT5 for one year with peeping at 9 TFs at a time, with 9 orders for each TF, with a fixed lot, MO only 2.98 - loss of 10 quid when orders are closed at the end of the test
A_K, a 3-month competition with good conditions starts on 1 November. Get involved.
Yeah, he's got his head up his ass about all this. But he didn't have the guts to admit it. That's why he disappeared)
although so far I have a system that can guarantee 30% a year
Have you managed to improve?