Testing the grail on a VPS. If anyone has the ability to host a couple of accounts on a free VPS or a constantly running computer to copy them(when mirroring trades). As my methodology allows to drain accounts very quickly and(without taking into account spread/swap etc) down about 80%, which in a rollover including all costs would give about 60% stable profit. I would like to borrow some space on a dedicated VPS for permanent testing of this strategy as a copying back signals, and finding a smoother algorithm for this strategy. Who would be interested, please contact me.
 
Alexey Khripunov:
What is the MO of the deal?
 
Alexey Khripunov:
I have a grail but no money for vpc.

You should put that in the humour section, they'll probably help you out.

 
Dmitriy Skub:
Well, I didn't calculate the IR because it's not an algo system and the market is constantly changing
 

It's getting a bit stale, so I'll put some wood in it.

I've concocted a new "grail". The recipe is simple. We enter by the trend determined by the MA. On a pullback, it is averaged. At the drawdown > 11%, close the loss. Tester optimizer was not used, parameters and algorithm were defined during visual testing.

Testing results from 01.01.2019. Initial deposit 4000.


[Deleted]  

A_K, a 3-month competition with good conditions starts on 1 November. Get involved.

 
If only the lot was constant - the wood would fade...

 
Dmitriy Skub:
MO from the tester? - I don't think it's the best estimate.

tested an advisor under MT5 for one year with peeping at 9 TFs at a time, with 9 orders for each TF, with a fixed lot, MO only 2.98 - loss of 10 quid when orders are closed at the end of the test

Олег avtomat:

A_K, a 3-month competition with good conditions starts on 1 November. Get involved.

Yeah, he's got his head up his ass about all this. But he didn't have the guts to admit it. That's why he disappeared)

 
Martin Cheguevara:

although so far I have a system that can guarantee 30% a year

Have you managed to improve?

