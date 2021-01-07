From theory to practice - page 1573
The same picture for gbpusd, audusd, nzdusd, usdjpy , usdchf, usdcad.
If there is someone who would like to test the toy on a demo account with monitoring of the signal, please contact me in person.
Afternoon.
Of course they can. And not only Forex, but the entire global market. They know when crises start and end, which stocks will fall in the next 10 years and which will sell out.
And it costs about $50K. I.e., you open your own dtshka and you're Jesus.
Two people have already responded, Roman Kutemov and Vladimir Kononenko.
Thank you! I am waiting for demo accounts from you.
What type of councillor does the councillor belong to?
What types are there?
At the top of the list for me are trend watchers
based on the stats, it's like this.
the first sign - the profit is not fixed in amount
What types are there?
Fast draining and slow draining. Which one do you have?
Not many trades on M1 in almost two months
Which one is everyone's.