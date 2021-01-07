From theory to practice - page 1573

The same picture for gbpusd, audusd, nzdusd, usdjpy , usdchf, usdcad.

If there is someone who would like to test the toy on a demo account with monitoring of the signal, please contact me in person.

 
Roman Kutemov:
Afternoon.
You have done and are doing a very interesting job comparing quotes from DCs.
Have you noticed, for example, that before the reversals some brokerage companies shift the quotes or widen the spread.
And the question is: can the brokerage companies predict reversals?

Of course they can. And not only Forex, but the entire global market. They know when crises start and end, which stocks will fall in the next 10 years and which will sell out.

And it costs about $50K. I.e., you open your own dtshka and you're Jesus.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Thank you! I am waiting for demo accounts from you.

 
What type of councillor does the councillor belong to?

 
aleger:

What type of councillor does the councillor belong to?


What types are there?

 
At the top of the list for me are trend watchers

 
aleger:

At the forefront for me is trend watchers

based on the stats, it's like this.

the first sign - the profit is not fixed in amount

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


What types are there?

Fast draining and slow draining. Which one do you have?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the stats say it's like this.

the first sign - the profit is not fixed in amount

Not many trades on M1 in almost two months

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Fast draining and slow draining. Which one do you have?


Which one is everyone's.

