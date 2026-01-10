Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 53

Man Kong:
Why theres isnt any money as i had deposit $250 and i dont understand why should i deposit again to start trading??? Is this a scam???

You should check your trading account in your broker, not here.

 

Hello, how long does it take for the money to leave here and go to the card, is it taking too long, do you know?


thanks good business

 
Can anyone tell me how long a deposit made by boleto bancário is available for?
 
Hi, I am new here. I deposited money on quick trade account.  Unless I am confused I thought I could use the money to trade here. Must I withdraw the money on quick trade and deposit here? I fail to understand how the two accounts are connected. Please assist anyone...
 
You can't trade in MQL5 website.

You trade with a broker.

If Quick trade is a broker and you have deposited funds with them, trade with them.

 
I have a deposit, but I can't use it to trade. I don't know how to have this account connected to my metatrade account. please help me find a solution
 
There is no connection between your account with MQL5 and any broker. You can't trade with your money deposited with MQL5.

You must open an account with a broker and deposit  money with the broker.

 
Hi, is it possible to buy products available on the Market using funds deposited to my MQL5 wallet?

Thanks

 
Of course, just choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, during your purchase.

